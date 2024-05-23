The first-generation 2 Series Gran Coupe is on its way out as the F44 will be retired before the year’s end. Before BMW launches the F74, it’s giving the outgoing model the special treatment in India. This 220i M Sport Shadow Edition is locally produced at the Chennai factory and is available to order exclusively online.

As the special edition’s name suggests, it comes as standard with the M Sport Package. BMW India uses the 220i as the base and lets you pick from two colors: Skyscraper Grey or Alpine White. In both instances, the kidney grille gets a black finish and is flanked by adaptive LED headlights with Shadowline accents. At the back, the black trunk lid spoiler rounds off the dark accents on the outside.

One unexpected feature is the floating hub cap, which keeps the BMW roundel level at all times – just like on a Rolls-Royce. To be fair, MINI offers these as well, so I guess they’re not as special as they used to be. Inside, there’s Black and Oyster upholstery and an exclusive Illuminated Berlin trim. The M Sport Shadow Edition gets a carbon gear selector and electrically operated front seats with a memory function.

The swoopy sedan follows BMW India’s X3 M Sport Shadow Edition with similar dark accents inside and out. Since it’s a 220i, we’re dealing with a front-wheel-drive version. The turbocharged 2.0-liter gas engine makes 190 hp and 280 Nm (207 lb-ft). Output is routed to the road via an eight-speed automatic transmission, enabling a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 7.1 seconds.

The 2 Series Gran Coupe is showing its age by being one of the last BMW models stuck with iDrive 7. This limited-run model comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen and a fully digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster. While the iDrive controller is still there, you won’t find it on the next-gen model.

Already available to order, the 220i M Sport Shadow Edition costs the equivalent of $56,300.

Source: BMW India