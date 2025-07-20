Even though some BMW fans are still skeptical of the design of the new M5, one thing is certain though: few sedans command as much presence on the road as the G90 BMW M5. This particular build takes things to an entirely new level though. Drenched in the striking Marina Bay Blue paint—first made famous by the BMW M6 and later by the XM also—this M5 blends design boldness with a splash of vintage flair, thanks to a set of bespoke HRE Vintage 501 wheels.

At first glance, the M5’s bold blacked-out accents immediately set a menacing tone, but it’s the addition of the HRE Vintage 501 wheels that truly elevates the aesthetic. Inspired by the most iconic sports and race car wheels of the 1970s and ‘80s, the Vintage Series from HRE captures that golden era of design, reimagined for today’s high-performance machines. It’s a perfect match for a car like the M5—a luxury missile with deep motorsport roots.

A Unique Wheel Design

This build wears the 2-Piece FMR-X configuration, a forged masterpiece starting at $3,375 per wheel. Finished in Brushed Dark Clear with a Polished Clear outer and Gloss Silver inner, the wheels add an air of elegance and craftsmanship without compromising the M5’s dominant character. Other available finishes include options like Gloss Charcoal centers and even HRE’s Dynamic Floating Cap, giving owners a wide canvas for personalization.

Available in sizes from 18” to a massive 24”, the Vintage 501s provide flexibility for everything from classic restorations to modern super sedans like the G90 M5. On this build, the multi-spoke retro pattern adds a sophisticated contrast to the futuristic aggression of the G90’s design. The concave stance and deep dish look nod to classic race machines while sitting flush with the wide arches of the M5.

Lots Of Power For This New M5

But looks usually is only half the story with an M car. So this isn’t just any M5—it’s the most powerful and technically advanced M5 ever made. Under the hood lies a 4.4-liter S68 twin-turbocharged V8, paired with an electric motor to form a plug-in hybrid drivetrain. Combined output? A staggering 717 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque, channeled through an eight-speed automatic transmission and BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

Despite its increased weight due to the hybrid components, this M5 can still sprint from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds, with an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph (or 190 mph with the optional M Driver’s Package). It also offers a small pure electric driving range, making it the first M5 that can silently cruise through city streets or your neighborhood—before unleashing V8 thunder on demand.

Such A Special Blue Color

The Marina Bay Blue paint doesn’t just sparkle in sunlight—it shifts tone with every angle, giving the car a liquid-metallic look. Pair that with blacked-out kidney grilles, window trim, mirror caps, and quad exhaust tips, and the front end will stand out. Yet it’s the HRE wheels that dial the whole build into focus, grounding the bold design with a nod to retro racing heritage. [Photos: @zuumy]