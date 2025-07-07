Luxury cars are typically not known for maintaining their value, given their high MSRPs and costly maintenance. Of course, some limited-edition supercars from brands like Ferrari and Porsche may hold or even appreciate in value, but this is usually the exception, not the norm. Those concerned about depreciation should generally reconsider purchasing a luxury car.

That said, marques such as BMW have still significantly invested in ensuring their cars retain as much value as possible over the years. This includes improvements in quality and durability, limiting production, and a disciplined approach to incentives and discounts. Accordingly, this article will examine the 10 BMWs that best retain their value (courtesy of data from iSeeCars.com).

1. BMW M2 Coupe – Great Performance For The Money

MSRP : $68,200

: $68,200 5-Year Resale Value: 59.4%

Why It Holds Value:

The BMW M2 is widely regarded as BMW’s best driver’s car, having won prestigious accolades such as Evo Magazine’s Car of the Year award and Motor Trend’s 2024 Performance Vehicle of the Year title. Furthermore, its production is relatively (not absolutely) limited, especially for the M2 CS (G87), of which less than 2000 units will be made. And most competitors are either pricier (e.g., the $85,000 Porsche 718 Cayman S) or just don’t have the same allure (e.g., the Mercedes-AMG CLA45 S).

2. BMW 2 Series Coupe – Compact, Fun, Affordable



MSRP : $41,200

: $41,200 5-Year Resale Value: 56.2%

Why It Holds Value:

The BMW 2 Series Coupe appeals to enthusiasts looking for rear-wheel-drive dynamics and everyday livability without committing to full M car pricing. Both the 230i and M240i deliver punchy performance in a tidy, timeless package—an increasingly rare formula today.

3. BMW M4 Coupe & Convertible – Funky Looks, But Superior Performance

MSRP : $81,300 (Coupe)/$97,500 (Convertible)

: $81,300 (Coupe)/$97,500 (Convertible) 5-Year Resale Value: 55.9% (Coupe)/49.9% (Convertible)

Why It Holds Value:

The M4 is positioned as BMW’s statement car. Indeed, it features the award-winning S58 inline-six engine, a very sporty and aggressive design, and holds the Nurburgring record for the fastest production BMW (achieved by the M4 CSL). Not to mention, the $1 million 3.0 CSL was built on the G82 platform.

4. BMW Series Coupe & Convertible



MSRP : $52,600 (Coupe)/$60,600 (Convertible)

: $52,600 (Coupe)/$60,600 (Convertible) 5-Year Resale Value: 51.9% (Coupe)/48.5% (Convertible)

Why It Holds Value:

Just as the BMW 2 Series Coupe is for those who don’t wish to spend $70,000 on the M2, the 4 Series caters to buyers who might find the M4 inaccessible (or the 3 Series too conventional). Besides, the M440i is a better daily driver than the M4, thanks to its more compliant ride.

5. BMW Z4 – Arguably The Most Fun BMW Today

MSRP : $56,100

: $56,100 5-Year Resale Value: 51.5%

Why It Holds Value:

The Z4 is not only an extremely fun-to-drive convertible with limited supply, but it was also designed alongside the Toyota Supra, so it has got robust quality and dependability.

6. BMW X1 – Entry-Level Premium Crossover

MSRP : $41,350

: $41,350 5-Year Resale Value: 49.6%

Why It Holds Value:

The X1 is BMW’s most affordable SUV and its overall package positions it as a leader in its segment (that also includes the Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, the Audi Q3 and the Lexus UX/NX).

7. BMW X2 – It’s Quirky, Some Love It

MSRP : $42,850

: $42,850 5-Year Resale Value: 48.8%

Why It Holds Value:

Frankly, the X2’s inclusion on the list is a bit surprising because of the compromised utility of coupe-SUVs and BMW’s decision to discontinue the X4. But then, the U10 X2’s modest MSRP inherently limits its depreciation.

8. BMW 3 Series – Still One Of The Best Sedans On The Market

MSRP : $45,950

: $45,950 5-Year Resale Value: 48.6%

Why It Holds Value:

The 3 Series is arguably the most popular and successful car BMW has ever produced – the benchmark for sports sedans. In fact, it could have ranked higher on the list were it not for oversupply. After all, there are so many 3 Series on the road, including older-generation vehicles that are often preferred by enthusiasts (e.g., E46, E90 and F30).

9. BMW 8 Series Coupe – One Of The Best Looking BMWs

MSRP : $93,500

: $93,500 5-Year Resale Value: 47.1%

Why It Holds Value:

The BMW 8 Series has not been a commercial success, but its grand touring capabilities and luxurious design attract significant interest in the secondary market. Notably, it also received J.D. Power’s Resale Rating award for 2024 (Large Premium Car).

10. BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe – The Way Into The BMW Brand



MSRP: $39,600

$39,600 5-Year Resale Value: 46.8%

Why It Holds Value:

The most affordable BMW in the U.S. also proves to be one of the most stable in terms of value. Its accessible price and consistent demand among entry-level buyers help it remain a safe bet on the used market—even if purists still debate its front-wheel-drive underpinnings.