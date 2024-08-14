The 2025 BMW X1 gets incremental updates for the 2025 model year. Heated seats are newly standard alongside a 5G hotspot. The third generation marches along otherwise unchanged from last year and, essentially, from its debut in 2023. Despite entry into one of the hottest segments in the market – compact SUVs – it compares favorably to familiar rivals Mercedes-Benz and Audi by offering more power and overall more pleasurable driving experience while giving little up in the way of practicality. Lots of standard equipment and decent styling make it a winner in our eyes.

2025 BMW X1 Engine, Transmission, and Performance

The BMW X1 powertrain is unchanged from last year, but it’s still just as exciting as it was then. In a segment full of boring cars, the BMW X1 earns major points for its rear-biased xDrive all-wheel drive system, responsive dual-clutch automatic transmission, and enthusiastic engine.

The standard X1 xDrive28i offers 241 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, which gets the car to 60 mph from a standstill in 6.2 seconds. That’s fine, but performance-minded shoppers will definitely want the X1 M35i, which makes 312 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. It fires off 5.0-second zer0-to-60 times and offers measurably better handling thanks to an adaptive M suspension, bigger wheels, and the usual M Sport goodies.

2025 BMW X1 Fuel Economy and MPG

With no changes to the drivetrain, the 2025 BMW X1 models perform identically to their predecessors. 2025 models haven’t been officially test yet. But, the EPA says that last year’s X1 xDrive28i achieves 25 mpg city, 34 mpg highway, and 28 mpg combined. Hotter M35i models fare worse, but only slightly so: 23 mpg city, 31 mpg highway, and 26 mpg combined.

Interior and Cargo Space

Standard heated seats make the 2025 BMW X1 a bit better value than its predecessor. Though there’s no leather available on either model, the Veganza synthetic substitute does a good enough imitation. High-end trim materials like real wood and aluminum give the cabin a classy feel, and the minimalism is good but not overkill as it can be on Tesla models.

The X1 offers 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats and a total of 57.2 cubic feet of cargo space. That’s slightly more than the Lexus NX and Audi Q3, nearly the same as the Volvo XC40, but it trails the Mercedes-Benz GLB. That said, it’s probably the only stat the Benz has over the Bimmer.

2025 BMW X1 Technology and Connectivity

The 2025 BMW X1 offers a familiar cabin with no new technology from last year’s model. The standard curved display offers a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.7-inch center screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, navigation, and the usual accoutrement.

Despite adding a Wi-Fi hotspot to the standard equipment list, we’d still advocate for the cheap-ish $1,950 Convenience Package. It adds a wireless charger, auto-dimming mirrors, Digital Key, Comfort Access, and a panoramic moonroof. Shame on BMW for not including Comfort Access as standard. If it’s any consolation, the M35i comes standard with all that. So, if you’re already considering the performance and price bump, that might be enough to push you over the line.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

One of the best values in the segment gets better if you’re looking for the latest and greatest driver aids. Like last year’s model, the 2025 BMW X1 comes with Frontal Collision Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, and Lane Departure Warning. You can add the Driving Assistance Plus Package for a measly $500, which is really just active cruise control. A more expensive $1,700 package adds Traffic Jam Assist and Active Lane Keep.

2025 BMW X1 Pricing

The newest X1 starts at $40,950, a minor increase from last year but more than fair for the added heated seats and hotspot. It’s still a great value in the segment, and even if it’s a bit pedestrian in the world of Ultimate Driving Machines, it’s still more enjoyable to pilot than its competition. Why? Adequate power from a not-soulless four-cylinder, sharp handling when equipped with the M Sport goodies, rear-drive bias, and handsome styling. No other vehicle in the segment is such a complete package.