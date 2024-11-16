2025 BMW 8 Series Engine, Transmission, and PerformanceThe 2025 BMW 8 Series comes in 840i and M850i xDrive guises. The 840i uses the B58 inline-six, offering 335 horsepower and 368 pound-feet of torque. The quickest among the three body styles is the coupe, accelerating from zero to 60 mph in what BMW says is 4.7 seconds. It feels quicker. The M850i xDrive touts the newest N63 twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 variant. 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet propel the weighty coupe – 4450ish pounds – from zero to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds. All variants receive the same eight-speed auto with paddle shifters, which performs well here as it does in, well, almost literally every other BMW. The 8 Series is best viewed as a grand tourer – it provides good dynamics and power, but always feels the most at home with the cruise control engaged crushing highway miles in comfort.
2025 BMW 8 Series Fuel Economy and MPGDespite myriad configurations, the 8 Series lineup delivers uniform fuel economy across the board. All six-cylinder models – regardless of body style or whether or not the car has xDrive – return an EPA-estimated 21 city and 29 highway mpg, for a combined 24 mpg. V8 cars, too, all return the same fuel economy regardless of the shape. M850i xDrive models all get 19 mpg combined, with EPA estimates of 17 mpg city and 24 mpg highway. None of these figures should be shocking, as they’re all competitive in-class. The base Panamera achieves 21 mpg combined; Mercedes’ AMG GT 43 gets 22.
Interior and Cargo SpaceThe Gran Coupe (four-door) models of the 8 Series have the most space, benefitting from two extra doors and a truly usable back seat. Four additional inches of head room and seven additional inches of leg room in the back make it an obvious choice over the coupe if you have any urge to transport rear-seaters comfortably. Obviously, the convertible is more of a lifestyle choice, and it offers a meager 12.4 cubic feet of trunk space. No matter which body style you go with, the 2025 BMW 8 Series doesn’t disappoint when you’re behind the wheel. Extended Merino leather comes standard, and the $2,000 Full Merino option adds leather to the doors and dash. We might consider adding Glass Controls ($650) and ventilated front seats ($500, standard on M850i) for a little extra refinement.
2025 BMW 8 Series Technology and ConnectivityIncredibly, the 2025 BMW 8 Series is still powered by iDrive Operating System 7. It’s undeniably dated-feeling if you’ve driven anything with iDrive 8 or later. However, it’s still easy-to-use and offers wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a digital and configurable instrument cluster, navigation, and voice commands. A head-up display comes standard, too. Personally, we’re of the opinion “what more do you need?”
Safety and Driver Assistance FeaturesLane departure and frontal collision warning comes standard on the 2025 BMW 8 Series. A $100 Driving Assistance Package adds blind spot monitoring, a 360-degree camera, self-parking, and the ability to upgrade further (for $1,700) to the Driving Assistance Professional Package. It’ll add Lane Change and Steering Assistance. The $100 Driving Assistance Package is a no-brainer as far as we’re concerned.
2025 BMW 8 Series PricingCoupes and Gran Coupes start at $90,800. Convertibles start at $100,500. AMG’s GT 43 and GT 53 start at $102,000 and $113,000 respectively. Other competitors include the Mecedes-AMG SL – also commanding $113,000 – and the Lexus LC at $100,600. The V8-powered Coupe and Gran Coupe start at $106,300, and the convertible requires $116,000. The 8 Series’ segment isn’t exactly for those watching their wallets. You might be hard-pressed to find “value,” considering much of the 8 Series is outdated. But luxury GTs are few and far between. Why choose the 8 over something from Audi or Benz? The usual reasons – dynamics and overall performance. If those things matter to you, the 8 Series is still worthy of your consideration.
2025 BMW 8 Series FAQ
Is the BMW 8 Series discontinued? The 2025 BMW 8 Series is nearing the end of its production cycle. But, we’ve got a little longer to go. US-based shoppers – and likely abroad – will be able to order a 2025 BMW 8 Series deep into 2025. The generation will likely conclude production in 2026.
Is the BMW 8 Series fast? Heck yeah. The M850i xDrive Coupe – the quickest 8 Series that isn’t a full-fledged M – can make the zero to 60 mph dash in right around three and a half seconds.
Is the ALPINA BMW 8 Series worth it? We didn’t cover the ALPINA much, but yes – the ALPINA B8 is simply greatness. Though, on paper, only slight differences set the ALPINA B8 apart from “lesser” 8 Series, it’s quite noticeable once you’re behind the wheel. If you have the cash, the ALPINA B8 is the only 8 Series worth considering.
What does the BMW 8 Series compete with? The 8 Series directly competes with sedans like the AMG GT, Porsche Panamera, and Audi A7/S7. Coupe and convertible models do battle with the Mercedes SL and Lexus LC.