Is the BMW 8 Series discontinued? The 2025 BMW 8 Series is nearing the end of its production cycle. But, we’ve got a little longer to go. US-based shoppers – and likely abroad – will be able to order a 2025 BMW 8 Series deep into 2025. The generation will likely conclude production in 2026.

Is the BMW 8 Series fast? Heck yeah. The M850i xDrive Coupe – the quickest 8 Series that isn’t a full-fledged M – can make the zero to 60 mph dash in right around three and a half seconds.

Is the ALPINA BMW 8 Series worth it? We didn’t cover the ALPINA much, but yes – the ALPINA B8 is simply greatness. Though, on paper, only slight differences set the ALPINA B8 apart from “lesser” 8 Series, it’s quite noticeable once you’re behind the wheel. If you have the cash, the ALPINA B8 is the only 8 Series worth considering.

What does the BMW 8 Series compete with? The 8 Series directly competes with sedans like the AMG GT, Porsche Panamera, and Audi A7/S7. Coupe and convertible models do battle with the Mercedes SL and Lexus LC.