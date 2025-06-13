The Gen M fan zone BMW has set up at the Manufacturers Village at Le Mans is definitely worth visiting this weekend. The famous Circuit de la Sarthe currently hosts what might be the ideal two-car garage: the M2 CS and the M5 Touring, both showcased in striking Individual colors.

The M2 Competition Sport stands out in Velvet Blue, while the M5 Touring grabs attention with a bold Speed Yellow finish. Joining these street-legal models is a pair of special race cars. The M Hybrid V8 shares the spotlight with a track-only machine from nearly half a century ago, the iconic 1976 3.0 CSL.

This isn’t just any E9; it’s Frank Stella’s Art Car, the second entry in BMW’s long-running series. Bearing the number 21, it features a distinctive livery resembling oversized graph paper. The 750-horsepower Coupe Sport Lightweight was painted by renowned BMW artist Walter Maurer.

As for the race itself, BMW M Team WRT is fielding two M Hybrid V8s in the Hypercar class. The M4 GT3 EVO is making its debut in the LMGT3 class, with both models aiming for a podium finish. MINI is also busy this weekend with Bulldog Racing fielding a John Cooper Works hot hatch.

After visiting the M Gen fan zone, there are other places worth checking out at Le Mans. BMW isn’t the only automaker with its own stand at the Manufacturers Village this weekend. Mercedes-AMG and Porsche both have booths, alongside Ford, Genesis, McLaren, Alpine, and Toyota Gazoo Racing.

The 93rd edition of Le Mans is expected to attract over 300,000 visitors. It will be followed shortly by two other 24-hour endurance races in back-to-back weekends: Nurburgring (June 21-22) and Spa-Francorchamps (June 28-29).