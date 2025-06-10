Not long to go until the lights go out at the Nürburgring 24 Hours. The 53rd edition of the legendary endurance race takes place next week. MINI and the Bulldog Racing Team are ready to tackle the Green Hell and all the challenges that come with it. Stretching 25.37 kilometers (15.77 miles), it’s one of the longest active circuits in the world. With 170 corners and an elevation change of 300 meters (nearly 1,000 feet), it’s a demanding track.

A new photo gallery showcases the John Cooper Works in its racing attire. The track-only hot hatch debuts a new livery for 2025, signaling a partnership with Australian apparel and lifestyle brand Deus Ex Machina. The BMW Group’s Designworks division was directly involved in creating the livery, which will certainly make the race car stand out. The design is intended to resemble a “moving sketchbook,” or so we’ve been told.

It’s worth noting that the pocket rocket has been outfitted with MINI John Cooper Works accessories. You’ll spot them just about everywhere, from the front spoiler to the side skirts and the roof edge spoiler at the back. Most of these glossy black add-ons, whether offering aerodynamic benefits or purely visual appeal, are available for the regular street-legal model.

The giant diffuser wrapping around the single exhaust tip is a telltale sign that this isn’t a regular JCW. However, you’re more likely to notice the asymmetrical wheel finish first. Still, the rest of the design isn’t far removed from the feisty hatch MINI offers at dealers. Of course, you can’t drive one on public roads with those Pirelli P Zero slicks. Another glaring change is the stripped-out interior to shed all excess weight.

Looking back, this race car has some big shoes to fill. The near-production #317 MINI John Cooper Works Pro that competed at the 2024 Nürburgring 24 Hours won the SP-3T class. This year’s event takes place June 19-22.

Photos: MINI