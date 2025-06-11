Not long to go until the second-generation iX3 breaks cover. Ahead of its world premiere in September, BMW is offering a closer look at its all-new electric crossover. Following a media event in Miramas, some of the puzzle’s missing pieces are now falling into place. Journalists, including BMWBLOG, were invited to the testing facility in southern France to sample a pre-production prototype.

Although much of the interior remains under wraps, several key elements are visible. Taking center stage is BMW’s revamped infotainment system, featuring a large rhomboid touchscreen. It uses matrix backlighting and is visibly larger than the 14.9-inch display found in current models. BMW hasn’t disclosed its exact size, but for reference, last year’s Vision Neue Klasse X concept, which previewed the iX3, boasted a 17.9-inch screen.

There’s no longer an instrument cluster in front of the driver. Its role has been replaced by the Panoramic Vision, a display projected across the full width of the windshield. It includes three fixed tiles on the left, replacing the traditional driver’s display, and six configurable widgets on the right. Front occupants can personalize what’s shown by using the big tablet.

While there’s no separate screen for the driver, BMW will offer an optional 3D head-up display positioned in the driver’s line of sight. Notice anything else missing? The iDrive controller is gone. BMW has already explained its removal, citing low usage. But there’s more to it than that. Many native apps are designed primarily for touch, and third-party apps aren’t optimized for the physical dial either.

Then there’s the steering wheel. It’s smaller than usual, and BMW notes it’s the most important haptic surface for managing Panoramic Vision and the 3D head-up display. The buttons illuminate only when functions become available, and they’re arranged in a relief-like structure with active haptic feedback.

BMW’s continuous push for minimalism has moved all climate and ventilation controls into the touchscreen. The gear shifter is gone too, along with the start/stop button. Wait, so how do you fire up the iX3? Just close the door, fasten your seatbelt, and press the brake pedal. If you think current models have few physical controls, wait until the Neue Klasse era begins.

The iX3 kicks things off later this year when production begins at BMW’s new factory in Debrecen, Hungary. An i3 sedan will follow in 2026 from the Munich plant in Germany, with at least four additional EVs planned by 2028. In China, a long-wheelbase iX3 has already been confirmed, and a stretched i3 sedan is also in the works.