BMW is preparing to launch one of its most significant electric vehicles to date: the 2027 BMW i3, a fully electric sedan riding on the brand’s next-generation Neue Klasse architecture. Codenamed NA0 internally, this i3 is a far cry from the quirky hatchback it replaces. It represents a new step into the future—sleeker, more advanced, and engineered from the ground up as an EV. It will be the second model to use the Neue Klasse platform after the all-electric iX3 SUV, which enters production later this year.

Series production of the i3 sedan is scheduled to begin in July 2026 at BMW’s Munich plant. This factory is in the midst of a major transition and will produce only electric vehicles by the end of 2027, a huge shift for a plant known mostly for combustion-powered models and engine production. Models for the U.S. market will begin rolling off the line in November 2026, with manufacturing support from BMW’s San Luis Potosi (SLP) plant in Mexico. Production for Europe will continue through October 2034, indicating BMW sees a long life cycle ahead for this vehicle.

The Model Lineup

The model lineup will be diverse, encompassing several performance tiers that balance efficiency and sportiness. The range is expected to include the i3 20, i3 40, i3 40 xDrive, i3 50, i3 50 xDrive, and the high-performance i3 M60 xDrive. Early reports point to impressive technical figures: the i3 50 could deliver up to 900 kilometers (about 560 miles) of range on a full charge, depending on market-specific test cycles. Meanwhile, the i3 M60 xDrive is said to be capable of producing up to 630 horsepower, giving it serious performance credentials for the electric era.

New Batteries and Motors

Powering the i3 lineup is BMW’s sixth-generation eDrive technology. At its core is a new cylindrical battery cell format, which replaces the previous prismatic and pouch cells with a more efficient and compact design. These Gen6 batteries are a game-changer for BMW, offering a 20% increase in energy density, 30% faster charging, and up to 25% greater range. The battery architecture is paired with next-generation electric motors that are more powerful and efficient, further enhancing the i3’s real-world usability and sustainability. Thermal management has also improved, ensuring consistent performance even under demanding conditions.

Brand New Interior Design

Inside, the 2027 i3 breaks from tradition with a clean, tech-forward cabin built around BMW’s all-new iDrive X operating system. One of its most striking features is the Panoramic Vision display—a full-width head-up projection system that spans the base of the windshield. The traditional instrument cluster has been eliminated, opening up the dashboard and creating a more spacious, minimalist feel. Information typically shown in the gauge cluster is now projected directly into the driver’s line of sight, assisted by a large central touchscreen display measuring 17.9 inches diagonally. The steering wheel has been redesigned as well, featuring spokes only at the 12 and 6 o’clock positions to improve forward visibility and reinforce the futuristic cockpit layout.

BMW is also focusing on sustainability and digital intelligence in the Neue Klasse interior, with recycled and renewable materials used throughout. The iDrive X system integrates AI-powered assistants, voice recognition, and over-the-air updates, creating a user experience that evolves and improves over time. Augmented reality features, advanced driver assistance systems, and next-gen navigation tools are all expected to be part of the package.

A New Design Language

Design-wise, the 2027 BMW i3 sedan will carry over much of the visual identity introduced by the 2023 Vision Neue Klasse concept. Spy shots confirm a minimalist aesthetic with a closed-off kidney grille, slim LED lighting, pop-out door handles, and aerodynamic wheels. It’s unclear whether BMW will offer a frunk, like they did in the original i3 hatchback. BMW will include though the NACS charging port which will give them access to a wide range of charging stations.

We expect the first NA0 BMW i3 models to arrive in the United States in early 2027.