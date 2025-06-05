There’s always something going on at BMW. With such a vast lineup, it comes as no surprise that the Bavarians are constantly testing new cars. Whether it’s a facelifted model or a next-generation vehicle, Munich certainly knows how to stay busy. A new spy video shot in Spain shows a fleet of camouflaged prototypes, including the eighth-generation 3 Series and a Life Cycle Impulse for the current 7 Series.

First up, the test vehicle carrying a license plate ending in “4364” is a G50 3 Series in a non-M Performance variant. Had it been the rumored M350, the prototype would’ve featured quad exhaust tips. The fully electric i3 NA0 will look nearly identical, though with a different beltline. Additionally, the EV is likely to have a shorter nose, as BMW can make the electric sedan more compact without the need for a combustion engine.

Even though it’s cloaked in camo, the 3 Series can’t hide its Neue Klasse design influences. Once the disguise comes off, expect a design not far removed from the 2023 Vision Neue Klasse concept. Although the cameraman wasn’t able to capture the interior while the car was moving, pausing the video at the 0:34 mark reveals something interesting: the next-gen 3er will feature the new iDrive X with a large central screen, possibly measuring 17.9 inches.

Moving on to the 7 Series, the test car with the “4334” plate appears to be an M760e. The plug-in hybrid M Performance version is the only G70 variant to rock four exhaust tips. That said, the charging port on the front-left fender is not visible. BMW either hid it exceptionally well or is planning a gas-only version of its M Lite 7er.

Another prototype, this time with the “588E” plate, is a fully electric i7, indicated not just by the “E” but also by its complete silence. A third test vehicle, bearing the “4387” plate, seems to be a regular gasoline or diesel-powered 7 Series. Much like the 3 Series, these 7er prototypes appear to feature the next-generation infotainment.

By now, you’re probably wondering which of the two sedans will debut first. We believe the 7 Series facelift will lead the way, with a rumored production start date in July 2026. The new 3 Series is reportedly slated to enter production in November next year. BMW is likely to produce both models at the same plant in Dingolfing. BMW is transforming its historic Munich plant into an all-EV facility from 2027. Hence, production of the G50 is likely moving elsewhere, probably to the site where BMW builds the 4 Series through 8 Series, along with the iX.

