In the age of downsizing, BMW dares to be different. It’s already confirmed a six-cylinder engine for the next-gen M3 (G84), and we have it on good authority there will be another flavor with an inline-six. Today’s M340i will make way for a new M Performance version, rebranded as the M350. A prototype of the lesser M version has been caught testing at the Nürburgring. It may be flaunting a quad exhaust, but make no mistake, this is not the full-fat M3.

The sound you’re hearing likely comes from an evolution of the B58 engine. BMW is refining the turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six to meet the upcoming Euro 7 emissions standard. We suspect it will sound more aggressive in North America, where noise and emissions regulations are more relaxed. To be perfectly honest, the tire noise is more prominent than the engine’s soundtrack, but it’s too early to judge the M350. This is still a prototype, with mismatched wheels and all.

It’s hard to say whether the new 3 Series (codename G50) will be larger, but it certainly gives the impression of having bulked up, not in a good way. Yes, it seems on the heavier side. As for power, our sources say BMW could be targeting 417 hp, which would represent a 31-hp bump over the M340i sold in North America and 48 hp more than the Euro-spec version.

xDrive is expected to be standard, though we’re still holding out hope for a rear-wheel-drive option. If it does return, expect it to be offered in select markets only, likely including the US. Sadly, don’t count on a manual gearbox. Word on the street is that the G50 might be the first 3 Series without a clutch pedal. Even the next M3 could be auto-only and possibly offered exclusively with all-wheel drive.

The M350 will be the initial top dog in the next 3 Series lineup. Production for the G50 begins in November 2026, so an official premiere is likely a little over a year away. The new M3 should follow in July 2028, meaning its debut is still roughly two years out. The next generation is rumored to roll off the assembly line in Dingolfing. If accurate, it would make it the first 3 Series not to be built in Munich. The historic plant will only make EVs from 2027.

Video: DPCcars / YouTube