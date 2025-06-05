Car enthusiasts in Europe are living through frustrating times, and things are only going to get worse. Emissions and noise regulations are forcing automakers to tone down the exhaust systems of their performance cars, resulting in annoyingly subdued soundtracks. Thankfully, the aftermarket scene is ready to save the day. Case in point: Akrapovic is ready to unlock decibels from BMW’s new M5.

Available for both the G90 sedan and the G99 wagon, the titanium exhaust brings a noticeable increase in noise. But it does more than just give the M5 duo a meaner sound. Compared to BMW’s standard setup, it cuts weight by 6.1 kilograms (13.4 pounds), or nearly 32%. Sure, that’s a drop in the bucket given how heavy the cars are, but any trimmed fat is welcome.

Akrapovic put the M5 development car on a dyno, and the results were decent. The twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 delivered an extra 7.1 horsepower (5.2 kW) and 24.3 Nm (17.9 lb-ft) at 2,050 rpm. As a refresher, the S68 produces 577 hp at 5,600 rpm and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) at 1,800 rpm. However, in typical BMW fashion, the engine has already proven to be deliberately underrated. You’re unlikely to notice the extra oomph, but it’s a side benefit we’ll gladly take.

Installation of the new setup takes about four hours and requires cutting the stock exhaust system. Akrapovic notes that it has developed a plug-and-play installation, eliminating the need for remapping. A hardcore Evolution exhaust adds 11.4 hp and 15.6 Nm (11.5 lb-ft) while cutting 19.6 kg (43.2 pounds), or almost 73%. However, this beefier setup is not certified for road use.

Owners can pair the new street-legal exhaust with hexagonal or cylindrical tips finished in carbon fiber. The tailpipes feature acoustic reflectors that deflect some of the external sound toward the cabin. Akrapovic has also designed a new carbon fiber rear diffuser to complement the exhaust while retaining the OEM split layout. Additionally, an optional sound kit allows drivers to control the valve actuators from inside the car.

Unrelated to the exhaust, Akrapovič’s first rear lip offering is a new carbon fiber trunk lid spoiler with a high-gloss finish. Naturally, it’s compatible only with the sedan. Alternatively, BMW offers a wide array of M Performance Parts for both body styles.