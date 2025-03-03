You’ll unlikely ever hear people complaining about the 2025 BMW M5 being underpowered. With 717 hp and 737 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) on tap, it’s one of the most potent four-door cars ever. But how much power does it really have? Only a dyno test can answer the question. Evolve Automotive strapped a G90 onto a dyno to find out.

The super sedan pushed out a meaty 675 hp. The important detail is that these numbers show output at the wheels. Like all the other automakers, BMW lists power at the crank. Once you factor in a generally accepted 10% (or is it 15%?) drivetrain loss, you realize the new M5 is vastly underrated. It’s per BMW’s modus operandi, as the M division is known to publish output figures that are much lower than the real ones.

It’s not the first G90 to hit the dyno. Last December, Kies Motorsports had the M5 rated at 678 hp at the wheels, so three Bavarian ponies more. Both cars have been through the break-in period, so the plug-in hybrid V8 setup is at full potential. Evolve Automotive also compared the new M5 with the previous generation. The stock 2017 M5 had nearly 523 hp, making it 153 hp less potent than the latest family rocket to carry the roundel.

Of course, it’s not an apple-to-apple comparison because the G90 has an electric motor working together with the twin-turbo, 4.4-liter engine. The horsepower gap also doesn’t reflect real-world performance, considering the F90 was a much lighter car. When it came out in 2017, the previous-gen model weighed 1,930 kilograms (4,255 pounds) in European specification. Its successor is 505 kg (1,113 lbs) heavier. No, that’s not a typo.

But even with the controversy surrounding the G90’s added fat, the new M5 is selling like hotcakes. We don’t have the numbers just yet, but BMW has already increased production a couple of times to keep up with strong demand. Going forward, the M division will refrain from talking about weight until the car comes out.

Video: Evolve Automotive / YouTube