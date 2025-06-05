The F95 X5 M debuted back in 2019 and is still kicking today, largely unchanged since a big refresh in 2024. But that’s fine with us, since the super SUV has only gotten better with time, receiving an excellent mild hybrid system and proudly carrying on the S68 twin-turbo V8 torch. Our X5 M facelift review revealed few weaknesses and overall excellent performance; we expect nothing to change for the 2026 BMW X5 M. A somewhat substantial price hike notwithstanding, the 2026 BMW X5 M Competition continues to defy physics and stand out in a niche, but pretty cool, segment.

2026 BMW X5 M Competition Engine, Transmission, and Performance

The X5 M’s powertrain is unchanged from the one we know and love from last year’s model. So, the S68 V8 powers all four wheels via M xDrive and a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic transmission. BMW rates the X5 M at 617 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque, and the SUV can rip a zero to 60 mph pass in just 3.7 seconds (probably less, but we haven’t tried). Like all contemporary M cars, the X5 M facilitates easy switching between saved driver modes that range from outlandishly raucous (Sport+) to almost-pedestrian. That said, even in the least aggressive drive modes, the 2026 BMW X5 M Competition is an outright performance monster that will more than likely satisfy even hardcore speed demons.

2026 BMW X5 M Competition Fuel Economy and MPG

Last year’s X5 M Competition put up fuel economy numbers that were, shall we say, competitive in class but otherwise perhaps lacking. But, with that mighty V8 under the hood, what did you expect? Fuel economy figures will almost assuredly remain unchanged. That is, 13 mpg city and 18 mpg highway for a combined 15 mpg. It’s also unchanged from the pre-hybrid models (2022 and earlier), but what can you do? AMG’s GLE63 manages just one mpg more in each category. Porsche’s Cayenne Turbo GT — though priced considerably higher — performs a little better, managing 15 mpg in the city and 20 on the highway for a combined 17 mpg. Overall, fuel economy shouldn’t be treated as a priority in this segment.

Interior and Cargo Space

The 2026 BMW X5 M Competition enjoys a familiar interior layout, sporting a curved display on the dash that it got back in its 2024 midcycle refresh. It’s mostly a regular X5 cabin, but special seats, a larger gear selector, red start button, and handy M1 and M2 drive mode buttons give it a little bit of the M theater you’re probably looking for if you’re reading this. While dated in layout, the quality and materials in the X5 M Competition largely outclass some of the more recently refreshed models (like the X3). So, absolutely no complaints from us here. The $3,100 Executive Package is worth the price, adding ventilated front seats, heated/cooled cupholders, rear window shades, soft-close doors, and an LED moonroof.

The back seats are comfortable for three average-sized adults, but the larger X7 is probably a better fit if you plan to frequently haul four (or more) passengers. Full Merino Leather is available for a $3,500 upcharge; it adds leather on the dash, lower center console, and above the door pulls. When it comes to cargo space, the 2026 BMW X5 M Competition holds up. Mercedes-AMG’s GLE63 touts two additional cubic feet of cargo space. The Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT is only available in “coupe” form, so it falls 20 cubic feet short at 52.5 cubic feet. Mostly the same story for the similar Audi RS Q8. The 2026 BMW X5 M Competition touts 72.3 cubic feet of cargo space with the seats folded down and 33.9 cubic feet with ‘em up.

2026 BMW X5 M Competition Technology and Connectivity

iDrive 8.5 powers the gauges and center screen, and by now it likely needs no introduction. A 14.9-inch center display and 12.3-inch driver’s side cluster put all the info you need right at your fingertips or in front of you, respectively. Wireless CarPlay/Android Auto, built-in navigation, voice commands, and MyBMW App compatibility. Competitors from Porsche and Audi offer slightly fewer features as standard, and Mercedes-AMG’s GLS offers largely the same functionality.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

Everything you normally get on the X5 comes standard with the 2026 BMW X5 M Competition. Frontal Collision Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, and Lane Departure Warning are all standard, covering the basics. An emergency call system and surround-view cameras are standard fare, too. Really, the only driver assistance features you might want to add are in the $1,700 Driving Assistance Professional Package. It adds Traffic Jam Assistant and Driving Assistant Professional, which ostensibly allows the X5 M to pilot itself on most highways, even through stop-and-go traffic conditions.

2026 BMW X5 M Competition Pricing

The new X5 M SUV is pricy: it starts at $128,375. That’s a fairly significant increase from last year’s model, which started at around $126,000. We don’t have pricing on the newest GLE 63 yet, and the RS Q8 is currently in limbo. The closest competitor we for sure know about, then is — in price, anyway — the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid. That thing starts at $161,050 before you even touch the extremely dense option sheet. Arguably the 2026 BMW X5 M Competition has the closest competition from inside the brand itself; the X5 M60i starts at $92,025 and is 80% of the way there. We still think the full-hog M is worth it, though.

2026 BMW X5 M Competition FAQ