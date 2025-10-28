Rumors are mounting about the possibility of an electric X5 M. It’s becoming increasingly likely that the “G95” generation will be offered as an EV. A few months ago, we reported on a full-fat M version of the next X5 (“G65”) without a combustion engine. Now, a BMW insider posting on the Bimmer Post forums echoes what we’ve heard from our own sources.

The future X6 (“G66”) is also listed as a “G96″ M model without a combustion engine. While the info this insider currently has access to don’t list gas versions, you shouldn’t worry. Our own sources say that the V8 will remain for both models. The ICE and EV versions will peacefully coexist and share the same CLAR architecture.

This brings up an interesting point. It’s increasingly likely that the X5 will be the first M model to offer both combustion and electric drivetrains on the same platform. We haven’t forgotten about the next M3, which will also come in both flavors. However, those two sports sedans will ride on different platforms. BMW is using CLAR for the inline-six model (“G84”) and Neue Klasse for the EV (“ZA0”).

The X5 lineup will be more diversified than ever. It’ll include inline-six gas and diesel engines for the standard models, a V8 for the M Performance and M variants, at least one plug-in hybrid, and fully electric versions. Even a fuel-cell EV will join the range as the iX5 60H xDrive, serving as BMW’s first hydrogen-powered production vehicle.

Not all of these versions will arrive at once. The X5 40 xDrive and 40d xDrive are rumored to enter production in August 2026. A rear-wheel-drive 40 could begin assembly in Spartanburg that December, alongside the 50e xDrive, M60e xDrive, and iX5 60 xDrive.

From April 2027, the non-electrified M60 xDrive may join the lineup, followed later by two more variants: iX5 50 xDrive and iX5 M70 xDrive. BMW has already made it clear that the hydrogen model won’t debut before 2028, which is also when the X5 M could launch.

As for the sleeker sibling, the X6 and iX6 will have to wait. Series production is reportedly slated to begin in April 2028, so the M versions are likely to arrive around 2030. [Source: f30.post]