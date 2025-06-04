At the 2025 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, BMW M CEO Frank van Meel offered new insights on the brand’s transition to electrification—and what that means for driving purists. The manual transmission, a defining element of M’s character cars for decades, won’t make the leap to the next generation of electric M models.

While BMW M remains committed to offering manual gearboxes in its current combustion-powered lineup—particularly in cars like the M2, where over half of U.S. buyers still choose three pedals—van Meel confirmed that traditional manuals aren’t compatible with the architecture or logic of EVs. Despite their enthusiast appeal, Van Meel told us during a roundtable that manuals would add complexity without enhancing performance or efficiency in electric drivetrains.

That said, BMW M isn’t abandoning engagement. Instead of mimicking outdated hardware, the brand is developing new ways to provide sensory feedback in electric cars. Without engine revs or gear changes, drivers can lose a sense of speed and connection. BMW is actively working on solutions, from acoustic feedback to haptic cues and real-time visual indicators, to help maintain the emotional link between car and driver. We’ve already seen a teaser a few months ago which showed an M3 EV prototype delivering an ICE sound inside the cabin.

One of the key test beds for this new M performance experience will be the upcoming electric BMW M3, known internally as ZA0. Set to arrive in 2027, the next-gen M3 will debut on BMW’s Neue Klasse platform and is expected to deliver at least 850 horsepower. More potent versions could follow, in typical M3 fashion.

BMW’s new EV architecture allows for highly flexible drivetrain configurations, supporting one to four motors. The electric M3 is likely to feature excited synchronous motors (EESM) at the rear axle for responsive power delivery, paired with asynchronous motors (ASM) at the front, which provide efficiency and minimize drag when not in use. This blend allows engineers to tune performance with precision while reducing parasitic losses typical in dual-motor EVs.

At an event that celebrates automotive heritage, BMW used the Villa d’Este stage to make its position clear: the manual gearbox may stay alive in ICE cars for now. Our own sources say that if the next-gen ICE M3 (codename G84) goes mild-hybrid, then the six-speed manual will not be part of the package.