If two cars in BMW’s vast lineup couldn’t be more different, it would have to be the Z4 and the XM. One is a relatively lightweight, two-seater, nimble roadster with attractive styling; the other is a heavy, five-seat behemoth with a polarizing design. The contrast between them continues in the Q1 2025 sales chart: while the Z4 is up, the XM is down.

The desirable roadster was delivered to 2,436 customers through March, a slight increase of 4.2%. Hey, we’ll take it. It’s not a huge surprise that interest in the convertible sports car is rising. The launch of a six-speed manual transmission for the six-cylinder Z4 M40i likely contributed. Reports of its impending demise may have prompted some buyers to snap up a G29 while it’s still available.

The third-generation Z4 is expected to bow out next year when Magna Steyr ends production in Graz. The final car is rumored to roll off the assembly line in March 2026. Unfortunately, there’s no word on a direct successor. To make matters worse, the 8 Series Convertible is also set to disappear next year, leaving the 4 Series G23 as BMW’s only model with a folding top.

As for the controversially styled XM, only 1,770 units were delivered globally between January and March. It’s a significant 14.3% drop compared to the same period in 2024. BMW is expected to give its plug-in hybrid SUV a mild update later this year to help revive interest. The G09 will reportedly receive new color options and minor interior tweaks, though nothing to write home about.

Just as the Z4 is essentially confirmed to fade into darkness, the XM is also highly unlikely to see a second generation. Before it’s reportedly axed in late 2028, BMW will phase out the base 644-horsepower version in the U.S. this year, leaving only the 738-hp Label. The entry-level six-cylinder 50e variant with 469 hp will remain available in Europe.

