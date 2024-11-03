BMW’s regular configurator only gives you a taste of what’s available if you’re willing to spend extra on an Individual color. The new 2 Series Gran Coupe features just four special paint jobs in Germany: Frozen Pure Grey, Frozen Portimao Blue, Tanzanite Blue, and Storm Bay. However, the F74 is far more customizable. To check out the full gamut of finishes, you’ll have to visit the separate BMW Individual Visualizer website.

Even though the second-generation 2 Series Gran Coupe was introduced just a couple of weeks ago, there’s already a comprehensive list of Individual colors. We only picked 20 shades for the adjacent gallery but several dozen are available. Pricing isn’t mentioned but based on what’s in the German configurator, these can cost as much as €2,670 for Frozen Pure Grey.

There are many daring paint finishes, from Fire Red and Speed Yellow to Mint Breen and Shakir Orange. BMW also offers Purple, Preciosa Red, and Tampa Bay Green with a matte look. Lesser-known exteriors vary from Barcelona Blue to Tourmaline Violet. However, we’re barely scratching the surface since the color palette is impressively vast.

The 2 Series Gran Coupe is already in production at the Leipzig plant in Germany. BMW has offered Individual colors for its smallest sedan since the second half of 2021. At the time, the previous-generation 1 Series also got special finishes. For M2 buyers, it’s a bit frustrating to see how lesser cars have such a generous Individual color palette. The G87 only has a few special finishes due to supplier constraints at the San Luis Potosi plant in Mexico.

BMW plans to kick off deliveries of the new 2 GC next March. As with other models, choosing an Individual color usually extends the wait time by a few weeks. That’s worth it because you get a more eye-catching car that should have a better resale value given its rarity.

Source: BMW Individual Visualizer