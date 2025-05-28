Leave it to luxury car brands to keep finding new ways to charge their customers more. In BMW’s defense, the new Ultimate Package for the X5 M and X6 M bundles a host of features that would cost even more if purchased individually. Priced at €17,900 in Germany, it’s the most expensive option available for these high-performance SUVs. It includes no fewer than 17 upgrades. So, what do you get?

From the M Driver’s Package to a carbon engine cover, the Ultimate Package lives up to its name by creating the ultimate versions of the X5 M and X6 M. It also includes the Panoramic Sky Lounge roof, heated and cooled cup holders, and soft-close doors. Still not convinced? BMW ups the ante with massaging and ventilated front seats, plus heated rear seats. Even the front door armrests and the center console are heated, as well as the steering wheel.

But that’s not all. These muscular SUVs are also equipped with a 20-speaker, 1,475-watt Bowers & Wilkins sound system and side sunshades for the rear doors. Rounding out the package are carbon mirror caps, the Ambient Air Package, and acoustic glass for the windshield and front doors. The icing on the cake is a rear spoiler, though it’s exclusive to the X6 M.

BMW hasn’t overlooked practicality either. The package includes a luggage compartment setup with fastening nets, an electric roller blind, and anti-slip rails. There’s also the Travel & Comfort system, which adds USB-C ports to the back of the front seats.

The Ultimate Package is possibly one of the final updates for the current-generation X5 and X6. We spotted the former testing in next-gen (G65) form ahead of its 2026 debut. BMW is also planning another X5 M as the G95. The swoopy X6 (G66) will follow in 2028, about a year after the redesigned three-row X7 (G67).

It’s worth noting that the X5 and X6 aren’t the first models to receive the Ultimate Package. BMW introduced the option with the M5 last year, where it remains available at an even steeper €21,060, or €21,340 if you opt for the Touring.

Source: BMW