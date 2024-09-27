BMW will continue the X5 M story with a new model in 2027. The new BMW X5 M, codenamed G95, will retain its signature power and aggressive design, as well as the 48-volt mild hybrid drivetrain. BMW’s M Division has decided to continue with the mild hybrid system for the new X5 M instead of following the plug-in hybrid route used in the XM.

This move will position the G95 X5 M as one of the few remaining models in the lineup to utilize the S68 engine. With electrification becoming more important across the entire BMW portfolio, the mild hybrid system is a compromise that allows BMW to meet stricter emissions standards without sacrificing the driving experience that M customers and enthusiasts expect. While exact power figures for the new X5 M are still under wraps, it’s unlikely to dip below the current model’s 617-horsepower output.

The 48-volt system won’t be a game-changer in terms of all-electric range, but it will play a critical role in boosting the performance of the S68 V8 by filling in torque gaps, optimizing start/stop operations, and improving fuel efficiency. Expect crisper throttle responses and seamless power delivery, particularly during high-performance driving scenarios.

BMW’s decision not to implement a full plug-in hybrid system as seen in the XM is important. The plug-in hybrid system, while powerful, adds considerable weight due to its larger battery pack and electric components. For the X5 M, which prioritizes agility and on-road dynamics, maintaining a lighter curb weight is critical.

Design and Interior Updates Aligned with Neue Klasse DNA

The drivetrain isn’t the only area where the new G95 X5 M is evolving. Early spy photos of the base G65 X5 reveal an entirely new design language influenced by BMW’s forthcoming Neue Klasse models. Expect slimmer, more angular headlights featuring X-shaped daytime running lights, a taller and wider grille, and a more aggressive front fascia. While the G95 X5 M will share its core design elements with the standard G65 X5, it will sit lower and sport unique M touches like a quad-exhaust system and wider fender flares.

Inside, the next-gen X5 M will likely debut a new central display inspired by the Neue Klasse Vision X concept. The dashboard will feature BMW’s latest operating system, likely called iDrive X or iDrive 10, with a focus on reducing physical buttons in favor of a more streamlined, tech-centric layout. Spy shots also hint at a new steering wheel design with flat top and bottom sections, and there are rumors of an optional secondary screen for the front passenger.

The G95 BMW X5 M is expected to remain in production until 2033, providing a strong backbone for BMW’s high-performance SUV lineup over the next decade. Even as BMW moves toward greater electrification, it’s clear that the company is not yet ready to retire its V8-powered icons.