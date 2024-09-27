BMW will continue the X5 M story with a new model in 2027. The new BMW X5 M, codenamed G95, will retain its signature power and aggressive design, as well as the 48-volt mild hybrid drivetrain. BMW’s M Division has decided to continue with the mild hybrid system for the new X5 M instead of following the plug-in hybrid route used in the XM.

This move will position the G95 X5 M as one of the few remaining models in the lineup to utilize the S68 engine. With electrification becoming more important across the entire BMW portfolio, the mild hybrid system is a compromise that allows BMW to meet stricter emissions standards without sacrificing the driving experience that M customers and enthusiasts expect. While exact power figures for the new X5 M are still under wraps, it’s unlikely to dip below the current model’s 617-horsepower output.

The 48-volt system won’t be a game-changer in terms of all-electric range, but it will play a critical role in boosting the performance of the S68 V8 by filling in torque gaps, optimizing start/stop operations, and improving fuel efficiency. Expect crisper throttle responses and seamless power delivery, particularly during high-performance driving scenarios.

BMW’s decision not to implement a full plug-in hybrid system as seen in the XM is important. The plug-in hybrid system, while powerful, adds considerable weight due to its larger battery pack and electric components. For the X5 M, which prioritizes agility and on-road dynamics, maintaining a lighter curb weight is critical.

Design and Interior Updates Aligned with Neue Klasse DNA

G65 BMW X5 Spy Photos by Motor.es

The drivetrain isn’t the only area where the new G95 X5 M is evolving. Early spy photos of the base G65 X5 reveal an entirely new design language influenced by BMW’s forthcoming Neue Klasse models. Expect slimmer, more angular headlights featuring X-shaped daytime running lights, a taller and wider grille, and a more aggressive front fascia. While the G95 X5 M will share its core design elements with the standard G65 X5, it will sit lower and sport unique M touches like a quad-exhaust system and wider fender flares.

Inside, the next-gen X5 M will likely debut a new central display inspired by the Neue Klasse Vision X concept. The dashboard will feature BMW’s latest operating system, likely called iDrive X or iDrive 10, with a focus on reducing physical buttons in favor of a more streamlined, tech-centric layout. Spy shots also hint at a new steering wheel design with flat top and bottom sections, and there are rumors of an optional secondary screen for the front passenger.

The G95 BMW X5 M is expected to remain in production until 2033, providing a strong backbone for BMW’s high-performance SUV lineup over the next decade. Even as BMW moves toward greater electrification, it’s clear that the company is not yet ready to retire its V8-powered icons.