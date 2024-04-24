Today in Beijing, the 2025 BMW i4 Facelift was unveiled ahead of the Beijing Motor Show. During the event, BMW CEO Oliver Zipse presented several new offerings, including the MINI Aceman, with a strong emphasis on electrification, positioning the BMW i4 Facelift in the spotlight.

New Lights All Around

The refreshed BMW i4 introduces a range of aesthetic enhancements both externally and internally. The redesigned kidney grille at the front is a significant feature, now sporting a fully enclosed upper section and an open area below. It is complemented by a glossy black lower section and a matte-silver honeycomb pattern.

The grille, encased in matte chrome whether or not the M Sport Package is selected, is paired with new, sharper headlights featuring arrow-shaped daytime running lights. The advanced headlight configuration moves away from laser technology, opting instead for adaptive LED lights with matrix high-beam functionality, highlighted by blue accents. Similarly, models equipped with premium front lights also boast laser taillights, akin to those on the two-door 4 Series.

iDrive 8.5 Now Available

Inside the cabin, the most immediate change is the flat-bottomed steering wheel, tailored for the M Sport Package variant of the 2025 BMW i4. It features a three-spoke design marked at 12 o’clock. Without the package, the steering adopts a two-spoke configuration. Updates extend to the dashboard as well, now featuring revised central air vents surrounded by contour ambient lighting, as seen in the latest 4 Series Coupe/Convertible.

The infotainment system advances to iDrive 8.5, but updates don’t stop there. New interior trim options include Fineline Light open-pored and Grey Blue Ash open-pored fine wood, as well as M Fine Brushed Aluminum, introduced specifically for the 2025 model year. Enhancements in material quality are evident with the use of upgraded Sensatec artificial leather on the instrument cluster, lending a more luxurious touch. Additionally, the gear selector, start/stop button, and iDrive controller are now available with a galvanic finish, enhancing the car’s overall premium feel.

The 2025 BMW i4 soldiers on with the eDrive35, eDrive40, and xDrive40 models. Production is scheduled to start in July, with pricing to be announced closer to launch