It’s been a little over a year since BMW gave the 4 Series Gran Coupe and i4 a Life Cycle Impulse. However, there were no hardware changes for the sporty electric version, the i4 M50. The M Performance-badged EV continued with 536 horsepower and 586 pound-feet (795 Newton-meters) of torque. A few months later, BMWBLOG exclusively reported on the possibility of a more powerful i4 M60. Now, it’s officially here. Well, almost.

The i4 M60 quietly appeared on the company’s Dutch website before its formal debut. While the car isn’t configurable yet, it’s listed in a table alongside other versions. Ironically, the i4 M50 is still shown, though it’s only a matter of time before BMW phases out the older M Performance model. Its replacement delivers 593 hp, an increase of 57 hp. Torque remains unchanged at 586 pound-feet (795 Newton-meters).

The added power trims two-tenths of a second off the sprint time. The new i4 M60 now reaches 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill in 3.7 seconds. As before, top speed remains electronically limited to 140 mph (225 km/h). Beyond power and performance, there are other updates worth mentioning for BMW M’s best-selling car for three consecutive years.

According to BMW’s Dutch site, the i4 M60 achieves a WLTP range of 432 to 551 kilometers (268 to 342 miles). That’s a mixed bag: the previous model had a higher minimum range of 469 kilometers (291 miles) but a lower maximum of 513 kilometers (319 miles). Notably, the battery’s net capacity remains unchanged at 81.1 kWh, as does the maximum DC charging power of 205 kW.

The new version’s energy consumption is slightly higher, at 21–16.6 kWh/100 km, compared to 19.7–17.9 kWh/100 km in the outgoing model. One minor change is a 5-kilogram (11-pound) weight reduction. In its Dutch configuration, the new electric M Performance 4 Series Gran Coupe weighs 2,285 kg (5,037 lbs).

There’s also a slight improvement in charging speed. In 10 minutes, the i4 M60 can add enough charge for 141 to 185 kilometers (88 to 115 miles), whereas the outgoing model managed 135 to 175 kilometers (84 to 109 miles). Again, these figures are based on the WLTP test cycle. Since BMW is already updating regional websites to include the i4 M60, an official reveal is likely imminent.

Special thanks to Peter for sending us the tip!