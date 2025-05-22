We’ve been talking about the second-generation M2 CS for more than two years. That’s right— the first spy shots surfaced in April 2023, and BMW still hasn’t officially unveiled the hot coupe. However, the rear-wheel-drive machine is just days, if not hours, away from breaking cover. To ease the wait, the M division has released the first and possibly last teaser. Still camouflaged, this is no ordinary G87.

Although the rapid transition between frames might be a bit disorienting for some of us past a certain age, a few details are discernible. Shift paddles behind the steering wheel confirm earlier reports that BMW will offer the M2 CS exclusively with the eight-speed automatic transmission. If you prefer to row your own gears, you’ll have to stick (get it?) with the standard model. It’s also clear that the prototype features a ducktail spoiler, reminiscent of the M4 CSL and the M3 CSL E46 before it.

Despite the heavy camouflage, a more aggressive front fascia is already evident. The wrap does a good job of concealing carbon fiber components that would otherwise be optional on a standard M2. BMW’s camo also hides a special color intended for the Competition Sport. Rumors suggest it’s a purple or violet shade, possibly something in between. Interestingly, the M2 CS doesn’t appear to have yellow daytime running lights like previous CS-badged models. Given how close we are to the official debut, BMW likely would have installed them by now if they were planned.

The test car rides on black wheels, but BMW will sell the M2 CS with eye-catching Gold Bronze alloys as well. The teaser clip hints at a darker finish for buyers who prefer a more understated look. BMW will also offer subtler color options, though the M2 CS won’t exactly fly under the radar.

While an M2 xDrive is reportedly in development, the CS version will remain strictly rear-wheel drive. BMW is tuning the S58 engine to around 523 horsepower, matching the base M4. This upgraded 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six should enable the M2 CS to sprint from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 3.8 seconds.

The M2 CS is likely the new model M intends to unveil at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este this weekend. It’ll share the spotlight with an even more exclusive vehicle: the recently leaked M8-based Speedtop shooting brake.

