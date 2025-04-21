We’ve been talking about the new M2 CS at great length, but there’s one detail we haven’t covered. How quick is it going to be from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h)? While performance is about more than just straight-line speed, acceleration figures remain important for enthusiasts shopping for a new sports car. Let’s face it, bragging rights can be a deciding factor.

It’s certainly going to dip below the four-second mark, considering the regular M2 with the automatic takes four seconds flat. The CS will also have just two pedals and rear-wheel drive, but it’ll pack extra power and carry less weight. According to a trustworthy insider on the Bimmer Post forums, the hardcore G87 will be seriously quick. Indeed, the Competition Sport is said to complete the sprint in just 3.8 seconds.

If that number is accurate, the M2 CS will be a tenth of a second quicker than the M4 Competition. The bigger brother with xDrive still holds the crown, doing the sprint in just 3.5 seconds. The M4 CS is even quicker, needing only 3.4 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill.

But the CS might not remain the quickest M2 for long. We’ve frequently mentioned the strong possibility of an xDrive variant arriving as early as next year. If BMW does launch an all-wheel-drive version of its smallest M car, it will be sold exclusively with the eight-speed Steptronic. Contrary to previous reports, an AWD M2 wouldn’t spell the end for the rear-wheel-drive version and its six-speed manual transmission.

However, first, the M2 lineup will be expanded with the introduction of the CS. It’s reportedly debuting next month, as BMW has promised to unveil a new M car at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. The limited-run special edition is rumored to boast 523 hp, which would be a massive 50-hp bump over the current car. Standard carbon fiber parts are expected to shave off an unconfirmed 30 kilograms (66 pounds) of fat.

The M2 CS will feature an M4 CSL-style ducktail spoiler, flashy Gold Bronze wheels, and a more aggressive front bumper. Customers should also be able to order the car in Velvet Blue, in addition to the usual Brooklyn Grey and Sapphire Black. The daytime running lights are likely to be yellow, echoing recent CS models. You won’t see many of them on the streets, since production will be limited to a single year.

Source: Bimmer Post