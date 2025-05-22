UPDATE: More leaks are coming in, revealing the car from all angles, inside and out. It’s a beauty, alright.

BMW is just a day away from unveiling its new coachbuilt project at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. However, a seemingly official image is already making the rounds on social media. Not only do we get an early glimpse of the stunning design, but we also learn its name: Speedtop. Essentially a shooting brake derivative of last year’s targa convertible, the specialty model is equally attractive, perhaps even more so. Dare we say it looks better than the open-air version?

It’s a true shooting brake, featuring only two doors and a nearly flat roofline. While the image quality isn’t particularly good, it seems BMW has chosen a different color this time. Last year’s Skytop wore a champagne-colored body, whereas the Speedtop sports a darker shade leaning toward burgundy. The two-tone wheels are also different and unique to this elegant wagon, though we still prefer the targa’s lamella-style design.

Beyond the fixed roof, the M8-based Speedtop also features significantly larger quarter glass. While the more expansive greenhouse suggests a roomier cabin, it remains a two-seater. BMW has already confirmed to do away with rear seats, so expect ample cargo space instead. Another change that comes with the solid roof is the addition of a rear spoiler. The overall profile evokes a more refined alternative to the Porsche Panamera Gran Turismo or the Mercedes CLS Shooting Brake.

Mirroring last year’s Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este concept, the new Speedtop also skips traditional door handles. See those electrically operated winglets at the base of the B-pillars? BMW seamlessly integrated them into the beltline to maintain a clean profile. This isn’t a feature exclusive to these two concept cars—spy shots have shown that the upcoming X5 (G65) and X7 (G67) will adopt the same mechanism for both front and rear doors.

Although BMW has never produced an 8 Series Touring, Speedtop could see limited production. After all, 50 buyers lined up for the Skytop, suggesting there’s enough interest to justify building a few of its wagon sibling. For now, BMW describes the newcomer as a “one-off,” though we firmly believe a few dozen units could be sold to customers. As for pricing? Considering the Skytop reportedly cost €500,000, it won’t come cheap.

Source: theprohunter / Instagram, cardesignworld / Instagram