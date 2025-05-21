The new BMW M5 (G90) has a lot to prove. It’s bigger, heavier, and packs plug-in hybrid power—a far cry from the lean, mean, V8-powered M5 CS (F90) that came before it. But in its first serious track outing, the new BMW M5 just did something nobody expected: it nearly matched the lap time of the M5 CS on the Nürburgring Grand Prix circuit.

Driven by AutoZeitung’s test driver Michael Godde, the G90 M5 lapped the GP course in 1:37.15 minutes, just 0.03 seconds shy of the M5 CS’s 1:37.12. That’s a photo finish—and not one many saw coming from a four-door hybrid tipping the scales at 2.4 tonnes.

It’s Heavy—But It’s Also Fast

Make no mistake, the new M5 is still a heavyweight. And that’s been one of the biggest points of criticism since specs leaked. But the numbers are hard to ignore: 727 horsepower and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) of torque, with help from a plug-in hybrid system. And crucially, the chassis seems up for the challenge.

Godde praised the car’s balance at the limit, which is made possible—at least in part—by Pirelli P Zero R track tires developed specifically for the G90 M5. Those tires are doing serious work, helping the car stick in fast corners and brake hard into tight ones.

But also let’s not pretend this makes the G90 a spiritual successor to the M5 CS. That car was lighter, rawer, and track-focused. In the end, it’s a CS. But the fact that a full-fat hybrid with electric assist and a powertrain designed for efficiency as much as speed can go toe-to-toe with it? That says something—not about engineering magic, but about how BMW M is redefining performance in the hybrid age.

Still Quicker Than the AMGs

To give the lap time some context: Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E-Performance, also a hybrid, needed 1:40.6 to get around the same circuit. The AMG GT 63 Coupé was closer at 1:37.8, but still more than half a second behind the M5 G90.

So yes—it’s heavy, complicated, and a bit controversial. But it’s also quicker than just about everything in its class. And that might just be enough to silence the skeptics. At least until the next lap time drops.

[Source AutoZeitung via BimmerToday]