BMW has a busy week ahead at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. It has already teased a new one-off that may be closely related to the Skytop, but there’s more to come. We’ve been promised a new M car, and we can’t think of anything else besides the M2 CS. Assuming the range-topping 2 Series Coupe goes official in a few days, this spy video shows the Competition Sport with camouflage for the last time.

The prototype gives the impression that it’s ready to drop the disguise. It’s missing the yellow daytime running lights typical of past CS models, but we’ve already reported it could use white DRLs instead. Elsewhere, the more aggressive front bumper and ducktail rear spoiler immediately distinguish it from the regular G87. BMW even bothered to camouflage the M2 CS logo on the kidney grille. Heck, even the standard carbon bucket front seats are covered, likely to conceal a new upholstery pattern.

Despite these efforts to hide the obvious, the M2 CS is an open secret. To summarize what we know from reliable sources, it will remain rear-wheel drive. While BMW is planning an xDrive variant, it won’t debut until 2026. In the meantime, this special edition will reportedly send 523 hp to the rear axle. Don’t expect a clutch pedal, as this limited-run coupe will be automatic-only.

We believe the engineers have cut 66 pounds (30 kilograms) by extensively using carbon fiber. Gold Bronze wheels and a purple/violet exterior color are all but confirmed, along with a few less flashy customization options for both the wheels and body. The M2 CS will definitely include a rear bench, though we’re still hoping BMW will eventually give us a CSL. The M division did create a prototype during the F87 generation, but it never reached production.

BMW will allegedly make around 2,000 units of the M2 CS during a one-year production run. As for pricing, you’d better sit down. It may exceed €110,000 in Germany and come in at a more reasonable $100,000 in the United States.

Video: Carspotter Jeroen / YouTube