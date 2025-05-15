Once again, MINI refuses to offer a proper John Cooper Works version of its five-door hatchback. However, the F65 does come with the next best thing: you can get a Cooper S in a JCW Trim, like this one. The smallest fun car with rear doors from the BMW Group is featured in a new photo shoot in Slovenia.

MINI highlights the sporty city car in Melting Silver with a black roof. Alternatively, you can opt for a roof painted the same color as the body. However, the racing stripes on the hood are only available if you choose the contrasting roof. While black 17-inch wheels come standard, the car shown here wears optional 18-inch alloys with a two-tone finish.

Whereas the previous-generation Cooper S featured dual exhaust tips, the new model tucks the exhaust beneath the bumper. You’ll need to step up to the true JCW version to get a visible single-exit exhaust protruding from the rear. That range-topping model also includes a second exhaust tip hidden underneath, fitted with a valve that activates at 3,000 rpm.

It’s a stylish little car with no direct rivals, as other sporty hatchbacks tend to be larger. MINI also stands apart from the competition in terms of interior design. The cabin centers around a 9.4-inch circular OLED display, though several physical controls remain below the infotainment screen. In JCW Trim, the Cooper S features a predominantly black interior accented with red highlights.

This F65 build includes various extras, such as an interior camera and a head-up display. From heated front seats to a Harman Kardon sound system, MINI managed to pack an impressive amount of equipment into a small package. For those willing to splurge, options include electrically adjustable front seats with memory and even a massaging function for the driver’s seat.

MINI originally planned to keep the Cooper S on sale until around 2030, after which it aimed to transition to an all-electric lineup. However, the company has since retracted that plan and intends to continue offering gasoline-powered models into the next decade.

Photos: BMW Slovakia / Samuel Zaťko