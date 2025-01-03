You could argue we’re living in a strange timeline, considering MINI’s first electric-only model comes from China. The Aceman isn’t even directly built by the Oxford-based brand but rather by Spotlight Automotive. It’s a joint venture between parent company BMW Group and Great Wall Motor, which operates a plant in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu Province.

The zero-emission crossover traveled more than 4,000 miles for a photo shoot in Slovakia. At a little over four meters (160 inches) long, the Aceman is hardly mini. That said, it’s smaller than the six-door Clubman it indirectly replaces in MINI’s lineup. Shown here is one of the more expensive configurations available, painted in Rebel Red. It’s a John Cooper Works Trim, but not to be confused with the fully fledged JCW performance model.

The Aceman SE posing for the camera flaunts all sorts of glossy black accents, in keeping with BMW’s models equipped with the M Sport Package. Much like the cars carrying the famous roundel, it has a simplified interior that revolves around a large screen. The minimalist approach comes at the expense of physical controls. Most traditional buttons and knobs have been swallowed by the circular 9.4-inch OLED touchscreen.

MINI went as far as getting rid of the driver’s display. Replacing the instrument cluster is a head-up display for a simplified layout we’ll also see soon on BMWs. The Neue Klasse models will delete the conventional digital screen in front of the driver to make way for a next-gen HUD. Future BMW cars will also adopt the Panoramic Vision, which is marketing jargon for an ultra-wide screen at the base of the windshield.

We had hoped to see the Aceman in the United States in 2026 or 2027. However, that might not happen after all. If our sources are correct, the “J05” could skip the Oxford plant. That’s despite MINI’s promise to build the crossover in the UK from 2026. If the BMW-owned marque has indeed changed its mind, high tariffs would likely prevent MINI from shipping the EV from China to the US.

Photos: Samuel Zaťko / Instagram