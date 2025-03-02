2025 MINI Cooper S 5-Door Review: Does the JCW Trim Make It a True MINI?

MINI has always been about fun. No matter how much the brand evolves, that cheeky, go-kart-like feel is what keeps enthusiasts coming back. But with each new generation, the cars have grown larger, a bit more refined, and—let’s be honest—slightly more mature. The big question with the 2025 MINI Cooper S 5-Door JCW Trim (codename F65) isn’t just whether it’s good; it’s whether it’s still a MINI at heart. To find out, I took it for a proper blast through the twisty roads of Barcelona. And spoiler alert—it still knows how to have a good time.

What Exactly is the JCW Trim?

MINI purists will quickly point out that this isn’t a full John Cooper Works model. Unlike the hardcore JCW variants, which push performance to the edge, the JCW Trim package takes a more balanced approach. Think of it as MINI’s version of BMW’s M Performance models—a halfway step between the standard Cooper S and the full-fat JCW. That doesn’t mean it lacks the necessary upgrades to make it feel special.

The suspension has been reworked with stiffer springs and dampers, sharpening up the handling without making the ride unbearable. The steering has been recalibrated for quicker responses, and visually, the JCW treatment adds more aggressive styling cues, from blacked-out badging to distinctive wheels and subtle aero tweaks. It’s not an all-out track weapon, but it certainly looks like a cool track toy.

Powering the Fun

Under the hood, the new F65 Cooper S 5-Door JCW Trim packs the familiar 2.0-liter B48 turbocharged four-cylinder engine, pushing out 204 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque. That’s enough to send it from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.8 seconds. Power is sent exclusively to the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. No, there’s no manual option, and yes, I sighed when I heard that too. Fortunately, some markets, are still getting the shift paddles behind the steering wheel.

Behind the Wheel: Does It Still Feel Like a MINI?

One turn of the wheel, and it’s obvious—this is still a MINI. The steering is fairly quick, direct, and with good feedback. It has the right amount of weight in my hands, especially in the Go-Kart mode. The steering ratio remains unchanged though from the 3-Door variant, but the software has been recalibrated to suit the 5-Door’s body style, ensuring a precise and responsive center feel. With a slightly lower center of gravity, the steering has been fine-tuned to maintain stability and sharpness. The car’s vertical dynamics—stabilizers, dampers, and springs—also play a role, affecting how it responds when you apply steering inputs.

Flick it into a corner, and this MINI Cooper S darts in with zero hesitation. The practical MINI delivers a balanced and controlled feel through the beautiful Spanish backroads. The suspension is firm but not punishing. It absorbs imperfections well enough for daily use, but you’ll definitely feel the bumps if the road gets rough. That’s the trade-off for razor-sharp handling, and honestly, it’s worth it. I should also mention that the engineers softened the rear suspension to make it a more livable daily driver.

The B48 engine pulls well, but don’t expect a rocket ship. The acceleration is brisk, but not mind-blowing. The seven-speed dual-clutch transmission is mostly sharp, but there’s a slight delay when you floor it from a stop. Keep the revs up, and it wakes up nicely. It’s not a dealbreaker, but a manual would have transformed this car. P.S. This is the same DCT found in the X1, X2, 1 Series, and Countryman, so if you’ve driven any of those, you’re already familiar with the slight lag.

The brakes are excellent, with strong bite and progressive pedal feel. And despite running 18-inch wheels with Pirelli summer tires, the grip is surprisingly solid. If you need more grip, you can spec the car with high-performance tires.

Overall, despite its slightly bigger size, the 5-Door JCW Trim still delivers that go-kart vibe, with minimal body roll and a playful chassis. Torque steer? Yep, it’s there, but it just adds to the drama. This isn’t about perfect refinement—it’s about having fun. And if you’ve been following me in the last few years, then you know I love small cars.

How the 5-Door Compares to the 3-Door

This is where things get interesting. The 5-Door is 2.8 inches longer in wheelbase and 6.7 inches longer overall than the 3-Door. At the same time, it’s a bit bigger than the previous-generation model, the F55. That translates to a noticeably more spacious interior, especially for rear passengers, and a bit more cargo room (275-925 liters). So without a doubt, the MINI Cooper S 5-Door is the more practical choice. You’re giving up a bit of the edgy, hardcore feel of the 3-Door, but you gain everyday usability. It’s still quick, fun, and playful—it just doesn’t feel quite as manic.

Inside the JCW Trim: Modern, But with Some Shortcomings

Step inside, and MINI’s retro-meets-tech approach is on full display. The OLED round screen takes center stage, running Mini OS 9. It’s quicker and smoother than before, though it still has the occasional lag. The JCW touches make it feel special—red-stitched sports seats, badging on the door sills and steering wheel. There are a few caveats though. MINI moved away from leather interiors so if you’re expecting a high-quality upholstery for that money, you’d be disappointed. I certainly understand the brand’s goal to move towards a fully sustainable and recycle car, but one leather option would have been nice.

Next, there is a bit too much plastic inside the car, and not the good kind. It can feel a bit cheap and in some ways, a step down from the previous generation F55. Lastly, the fabric on the dashboard is cool and all, but long term maintenance and durability is still a concern.

Highway Driving and Daily Usability

On the highway, the 5-Door JCW Trim settles into a comfortable rhythm, but there are a few quirks. The 18-inch tires generate noticeable road noise, though it’s nothing unbearable. The driver assistance tech is basic, lacking the high-end features found in BMW models. MINI simply doesn’t have the same packaging space for advanced sensors. The Level 2 automated driving system allows you to take your hands off the wheel temporarily, but you must keep your eyes on the road and be ready to take control at any moment. The system automatically disengages once speeds go above 37 mph (60 km/h). Once you exceed that speed, the system transitions to a more basic autonomous mode, requiring you to keep their hands on the wheel while still providing some assistance.

The head-up display is the same as before, and while it gets the job done, a more modern, windshield-projected version would have been a nice upgrade. Despite these minor drawbacks, the MINI is still a great daily driver, especially if you want something practical but fun.

Final Verdict: Who is This Car For?

If you’re looking for a car that makes you smile every time you drive it, the MINI Cooper S 5-Door JCW Trim delivers. It’s got sharp handling, playful character, and enough practicality to justify choosing it over the 3-Door. But if you’re a MINI purist, you might feel conflicted. It’s bigger, heavier, and missing a manual, which means it’s not quite as raw as older models. Compared to the R53 or R56 era, it’s more refined and less frantic. For most buyers, though, this is the sweet spot. It’s got daily usability, proper MINI fun, and sporty looks without being too extreme.

Would I buy this over the 3-Door? Honestly, yes. The added space and usability make it a more complete package, and unless you’re planning to take your MINI to the track, the driving differences are minor. MINI has managed to modernize the Cooper S while keeping its spunky, playful personality intact. It may have grown up a little—but at heart, it’s still a proper Mini.

And that’s all that really matters.