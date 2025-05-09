BMW aficionados know that “F87” is the internal codename for the first-generation M2. Flip the digits, and you get an entirely different car. The “F78” shares virtually nothing with the nimble, rear-wheel-drive coupe. Instead, it refers to the long-wheelbase 2 Series Gran Coupe.

Built in China for the local market, the stretched 2 GC made its auto show debut at Auto Shanghai. We were there to get a closer look at a car BMW likely won’t offer elsewhere. That said, the 1 Series Sedan (“F52”) it replaces did make its way to Mexico, so never say never. Compared to the standard “F74” 2 Series Gran Coupe sold globally, this longer variant adds 4.3 inches (110 mm) to the wheelbase.

BMW’s entry-level Gran Coupe now rides on a 109.4-inch (2780 mm) wheelbase, stretching 183.5 inches (4663 mm) overall. For perspective, the China-only 2 Series Gran Coupe is longer than an E28-era 5 Series. Our walkaround video clearly shows the elongated rear frameless doors, hinting at improved legroom for back-seat passengers. The rear bench has also been re-angled and fitted with extra cushioning for enhanced comfort.

The “F78” on display wasn’t just any version, since BMW brought the hotter M Performance variant. Wearing an M235L badge, it features the same annoying styling detail we’ve seen on the global model: the “M” and “2” are the same size, while the remaining characters are smaller. To the untrained eye, it could easily be mistaken for a four-door M2, which it obviously is not.

BMW is pricing the M235L Gran Coupe at 363,900 RMB (around $50,000) in China, or about the same as the standard-wheelbase version in the United States. However, the U.S. model has a performance edge, packing 312 horsepower versus 296 hp in the Chinese version. That’s because the China-spec model uses a detuned B48 engine, the same as its European counterpart.

The “F78” joins a growing list of stretched BMWs sold in China, including the X1, X3, and X5 crossovers and the 3 Series and 5 Series sedans.