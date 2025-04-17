BMW is as busy as a bee, developing new and updated models. Staying at the top of the luxury car segment isn’t easy when Mercedes is breathing down your neck. While the 3 Series remains Bavaria’s best-selling product, it’s the SUVs that form the backbone of the lineup in terms of volume. It all began with the X5 “E53” in 1999, and a quarter of a century later, a fifth generation is in development.

The overhauled X5 was spotted earlier this month by car paparazzi testing in Europe. We’ve now tried to imagine what BMW might be hiding beneath all that camouflage. Our rendering borrows cues from the Vision Neue Klasse X concept because BMW has confirmed that Neue Klasse design elements will be expanded across the entire range. Indeed, the “G65” prototype appears to share some styling details with the upcoming smaller iX3 (“NA5”), which is set to debut in early September.

You might think we forgot to add door handles, but that’s because they’re no longer in their traditional spots. Instead, the next-gen X5 uses small tabs on the beltline to open the doors. As seen on the Vision Neue Klasse X, there are winglets at the base of the B- and C-pillars for the front and rear doors, respectively. While the concept will soon morph into the 2026 iX3, the production model will have flush door handles instead.

Our exclusive rendering depicts the M Performance variant, the X5 M60, complete with a quad exhaust but without the “i” at the end of its name. This will be the flagship model at launch, powered by the familiar twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8. The engine is all but confirmed for North America, but its European future is uncertain due to tightening emissions regulations. The current X5 already features the S68 mild-hybrid setup, so its successor is expected to carry it forward.

Could the new X5 end up looking like a larger iX3? That’s certainly the impression early prototypes give. Still, with all the camouflage, it’s too soon to draw firm conclusions. One prototype (see gallery below) was spotted as a plug-in hybrid, complete with a front charging port. But for the first time, BMW is expected to also offer a fully electric iX5.

Additionally, the hydrogen model confirmed for production in 2028 is likely to be an X5 as well. With diesel engines set to continue for now, BMW’s X5 range will have something for everyone. The one piece of the puzzle we’re currently missing is whether we’ll see another full-fat X5 M. If it’s coming, logic suggests it’ll arrive later in the product cycle.

The standard X5, available with gasoline, diesel, and plug-in hybrid powertrains, is scheduled to enter production in August 2026, or so we’ve heard. We are confident that the spicy M Performance model will launch alongside it. The all-electric iX5 with Gen6 batteries and motors could debut simultaneously, using the same internal “G65” codename, as it will ride on the same CLAR platform.