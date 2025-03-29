BMW has been keeping busy this week at the Nürburgring. Not only has it been testing the next-gen 3 Series and electric i3 sedans, but also the iX3. Leading the way for the Neue Klasse’s rebirth, the electric crossover stars in a new video shot at the Green Hell. The second-generation iX3 is undergoing final evaluations, as the world premiere is locked in for early September at the IAA Mobility show in Munich.

It seems heavy as it tackles corners, but that’s how the cookie crumbles with electric SUVs. Due to the chunky disguise, it’s hard to identify which version BMW was testing. However, the large two-tone wheels suggest it had an M Sport Package at the very least. A high-performance M60 xDrive is in the works, but this prototype didn’t have the M-specific mirrors. It’s unclear whether the production version is getting two mirror designs. Separating the hotter derivative from the lesser flavors would make sense.

Since the official debut is just five months away, BMW is testing the iX3 with the production body. The inaugural modern Neue Klasse model also has the final headlights and taillights peeking through the disguise. Look no further than the 2024 Vision Neue Klasse X concept to get an accurate idea of how the next iX3 looks. If you’re wondering about the vehicle’s size, it’ll be a smidge longer and wider than the outgoing CLAR-based iX3. The all-new successor will sit a tad lower to the ground and carry a marginally longer wheelbase.

Spy footage shot at the ‘Ring gym shows the standard-wheelbase model BMW will sell in most countries. However, China is getting a stretched iX3 with extra legroom for rear passengers. It won’t be the first long-wheelbase SUV for the local market since the lineup already includes elongated X1, X3, and X5 versions. The global iX3 goes into production at the end of 2025 at the new Debrecen plant in Hungary.

BMW has said Neue Klasse styling will rub off onto future models with combustion engines. These shared traits are already noticeable in the 3 Series and i3 prototypes. That won’t be the case for the X3 and iX3 since the former was penned before BMW changed its design language. Consequently, the gas and electric crossovers will look substantially different inside and out. The X3’s mid-cycle facelift, rumored to arrive in late 2028, could align the conventionally powered SUV with its EV cousin.

Source: statesidesupercars / YouTube