The rumors were true – BMW and Toyota are indeed expanding their collaboration in the field of fuel cell technology, and BMW is set to launch a series-production hydrogen car in 2028. This announcement marks BMW’s first hydrogen car sold to customers, following decades of experimentation and prototypes. Though BMW hasn’t revealed the specific model yet, it has confirmed that the hydrogen vehicle will be based on an existing model line, ruling out the creation of a new “Series.” Given these details, it’s highly likely that the upcoming BMW X5 (codename G65) will be the vehicle chosen for this historic launch.

BMW X5 – The Perfect Platform

BMW has already invested heavily in hydrogen development within the X5 platform, evidenced by the iX5 Hydrogen test fleet. With fewer than 100 units produced, these prototypes are being tested around the world, laying the groundwork for a production model. The decision to use the X5 for hydrogen development makes sense due to its size, popularity, and premium market position. Furthermore, switching to another model would negate the years of testing already made.

The question of whether the future hydrogen X5 will sit on the CLAR platform or the Neue Klasse architecture remains unanswered. Although BMW has confirmed that the Neue Klasse platform will support hydrogen vehicles, the next-generation X5 is expected to continue on the CLAR architecture, which has already been adapted for hydrogen. This would allow BMW to fast-track development for a 2028 launch by using the platform’s existing fuel cell capabilities, rather than waiting for Neue Klasse.

BMW and Toyota Collaboration

As BMW prepares for its hydrogen launch, Toyota has been selling its hydrogen-powered Mirai since 2014, now in its second generation. The collaboration between BMW and Toyota promises to deliver hydrogen vehicles with distinct brand identities, not mere rebadged versions. This partnership also extends beyond vehicles, as the two automakers are working to improve the hydrogen refueling infrastructure. With fewer than 1,000 hydrogen stations globally as of last year, the success of hydrogen-powered vehicles will depend heavily on the expansion of this infrastructure.

BMW’s decision to integrate hydrogen into an existing model lineup, most likely the X5, reflects the brand’s careful approach to market readiness. It avoids the risk of launching an entirely new model while allowing BMW to leverage the success of the X5 as a platform for innovation. Additionally, the X5’s size and price point make it an ideal candidate for integrating the more expensive hydrogen tech, which aligns with the premium expectations of BMW’s customer base.

Now the question is, what name will BMW choose for the hydrogen-powered X5? The “iX5” badge is already set aside for the G65 electric vehicle, and using “X5h” might confuse consumers into thinking it’s a hybrid. The BMW naming convention saga continues…