BMW’s Heart of Joy is getting close to its markets launch. In a press release issued today, BMW outlines some of the benefits of the Neue Klasse’s supercomputer. The new hardware and software system consolidates computing power into four high-performance computers, referred to as “Superbrains,” which will manage key vehicle functions including driving dynamics, infotainment, automated driving, and core operations such as climate control and vehicle access.

The new electronic architecture marks a shift toward software-defined vehicles (SDVs), enabling continuous software updates and greater computational efficiency across BMW’s future model lineup. According to BMW, the new system provides over 20 times the computing power of current vehicle generations. A key change is the move to a zonal wiring architecture, which reduces 600 meters of wiring and cuts overall weight by 30%. The wiring system is divided into four zones—front, center, rear, and roof—with zonal controllers managing data flow.

BMW is also introducing Smart eFuses, replacing up to 150 traditional fuses with digital, programmable alternatives. These fuses allow for selective power distribution, which BMW says improves energy efficiency by 20%.

The Role of the Four “Superbrains”

The system is structured around four high-performance computers:

Driving Dynamics (“Heart of Joy”) – The first fully BMW-developed driving dynamics control system integrates motor and chassis control , responding ten times faster than current systems.

driving dynamics control system motor and chassis control ten times faster Automated Driving – Combines all autonomous and driver-assistance functions into a single control unit, with 20 times the computing power of previous models.

all autonomous and driver-assistance functions with 20 times the computing power Infotainment (BMW Panoramic iDrive) – Runs BMW Operating System X , controlling infotainment, navigation, and AI-driven voice interactions.

– Runs , controlling infotainment, navigation, and AI-driven voice interactions. Core Vehicle Functions – Manages climate control, lighting, vehicle access, and remote software updates , integrating up to 100 functions into one system .

The company has invested in a global software network with 10,000 IT and software experts, working with over 1,000 software modules and 500 million lines of code. BMW’s CodeCraft cloud-based development platform supports up to 75,000 virtual CPUs and processes 200,000 software builds per day, reflecting an increasing reliance on AI-assisted software development.

BMW has already given us a preview of their Heart of Joy with the Vision Driving Experience concept last year. The next demo will take place this summer and later in the fall with the launch of the BMW iX3 electric SUV.