Another successful M Day in the books for BMW’s Czech Republic branch. After 331 cars got together in 2024, even more enthusiasts brought their prized possessions this year. No fewer than 410 vehicles attended last Sunday’s event held at Autodrom Most, located in the northwestern part of the country. Although the show was mostly about cars, the M 1000 R, M 1000 XR, and M 1000 RR joined them from the Motorrad division.

The few images that BMW’s Czechia division share don’t do the M Day justice. Nearly all current M cars hit the track, along with some greatest hits. Relevant examples of heavy hitters include the M5 CS and the V10-powered M5 E90. One of the rarest cars to attend the event was an M5 Touring (E34). Only 891 units of the original long-roof M5 were ever made, a car widely regarded as one of the last hand-built Ms.

Some 33 years after the first M5 Touring saw the light of production day, its modern-day attended the M Day as well. The G99 shared the 2.6-mile (4.2-kilometer) race track with its G90 sedan sibling and the smaller M3 Touring. This year’s event wasn’t just about fast cars, as several non-M SUVs hit the adjacent off-road track. Images show the X3 and X7 kicking up dust in the upper part of the Autodrom Most.

The local Czech M Club is happy to report more than 2,400 people attended the 2025 M Day. The fastest driver during the timed events won an entry ticket to the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

It won’t be long before the next gathering of M cars. BMW will bring several high-performance models to next month’s Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. Aside from current vehicles, it’ll also unveil a new model – quite possibly the M2 CS. A mysterious one-off has also been confirmed. The show takes place May 23-25.

Photos: BMW Czech Republic