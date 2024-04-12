BMW Czech Republic organized the eighth annual edition of the ///M Day at the Autodrom Most. The 2024 meet set an attendance record as there were 331 cars on the race track. To be fair, not all of them were true M models since M Performance models joined the group as well. More than 1,400 people attended the event to check out the cars and a few motorcycles.

Of the total vehicles that took part in the meet, 254 cars and three M bikes performed a lap of the circuit located in the northwest part of the country. Aside from a vast array of road-legal models, there were also race cars, including an M4 GT3 from the current G82 generation. However, vehicles with license plates were the highlight of the event. Some were completely standard but a few owners brought their modified prized possessions.

All generations of the M3 and M4 were on the circuit, and so were all flavors of the M6 built over the years. In addition, nearly all iterations of the M5s took part in the event, including the meanest of them all – the M5 CS special edition. The super sedan is still the most powerful BMW ever made if we consider only combustion engines.

What else? Enthusiasts brought a 1M Coupe and a Z3 M Coupe. The local BMW branch arrived with an M3 Touring decked out with M Performance Parts. Aside from the controversial exhaust system with centrally mounted stacked tips, the super sedan had the optional center lock wheels. Another interesting car was a Zandvoort Blue M2 with a wide array of goodies from the MPP catalog. Those i7 M60 and M760e sedans probably raised a few eyebrows among BMW purists, as did the handful of M SUVs we noticed in the images.

BMW Czech Republic says the Autodrom Most is not big enough to keep up with the rise in popularity of the event. Next year’s show will therefore move to the Masaryk circuit in Brno and blossom into a two-day festival.

Source: BMW Czech Republic