Time sure flies when you consider BMW has been testing the G87-generation M2 CS for two years. That’s right – the first Competition Sport prototypes were spotted in April 2023. The world premiere isn’t due until later this year, so we’ll have to wait some more. In the meantime, M has returned to the Nürburgring to put the finishing touches on the amped-up M2.

A new spy video shot at the Green Hell shows the hotter M2 CS in full attack mode. You can tell the driver was punishing the car by the controlled drift, which confirms it’ll be a rear-wheel-drive car. Despite the disguise, it’s easy to see the angrier-looking front bumper with large air intakes. The M3 E46 CSL-styled ducktail spoiler is hard to miss at the back. Hiding underneath the camo should be quite a few bits of carbon fiber that are optional on the regular M2. On the CS, the lightweight parts will be standard.

Although the test vehicle has the standard headlights, we believe BMW will opt for yellow daytime running lights. The M3 CS Touring and M4 CS have them, along with the M3 CS Sedan before them. Moreover, the M4 CSL and 3.0 CSL eschewed the white DRLs in favor of a yellow look as a nod to race cars. Also missing are the Gold Bronze wheels we’ve reported in the past.

Don’t search for a stick shift because the M2 CS will be an automatic-only affair. The twin-turbo 3.0-liter engine will receive enhancements to deliver 523 hp. This puts the S58’s specification on par with the M4 Competition xDrive, though it still falls 20 hp short of the M4 CS. The extra muscle comes with less weight, as BMW plans to cut 66 pounds (30 kilograms).

If reports about production starting in August are accurate, the world premiere should occur in the coming months. As with other recent Competition Sport models, BMW will likely limit production to a single year and make fewer than 2,000 units. Beyond a rumored Velvet Blue special paint, the M2 CS could also be offered in Sapphire Black and Brooklyn Grey.

Price? Hopefully, you’ve been saving for a long time. It could start at over €110,000 in Germany and $100,000 in the United States. With 25% tariffs looming, the M2 CS will undoubtedly cost a not-so-small fortune in the US.

Video: statesidesupercars / YouTube