For the 2026 model year, BMW has decided to bring the BMW iX to the US at a slightly lower price point, introducing a new base model, the iX xDrive45. Previously, the iX competed hotly with another electric luxury SUV that’s been around for a while—Tesla’s Model X. At $84,990 to start, the Model X now commands a nearly $10,000 premium over the entry level iX, which starts at $75,150 before delivery fees. Is the 2026 BMW iX xDrive45 the steal of the century? Or does the Tesla Model X somehow deliver an additional $10,000 of value?

Exterior Design

The 2026 BMW iX xDrive45 gets a bevy of exterior upgrades that help make it easy to pick out when next to last year’s model. New wheel options, a new front grille design, and narrower headlights come standard issue. Additionally, the M Sport Package is now available on the iX, adding more aggressive wheel designs and body work.

On the other hand, the Tesla Model X has received minimal exterior updates since its debut in late 2015. While astute observers may notice that there’s a slightly more streamlined front end, little else has changed besides a slight tweak to the rear headlight trim. The Model X is slightly larger overall than the iX, too. While looks are subjective, the iX definitely looks fresher—even if you aren’t particularly happy about the grille. That said, both are fine looking vehicles, offering higher-end features like 22-inch wheels, LED headlights, and flush door handles.

Interior Design

Inside, the 2026 BMW iX xDrive45 is every bit as luxurious as any of the higher trim levels. Both the Tesla and BMW feature screen-centric interiors, but it’s important to note that the Model X is the only one here that offers room for up to seven thanks to optional third row seats. As mentioned, the Model X is a bit larger than the iX xDrive45. That translates to meaningfully more space almost everywhere in the vehicle.

Model X offers 85 cubic feet of cargo space while the iX offers around 78 cubic feet. The Model X even edges out the iX in front and rear leg room and head room. That said, it’s only by slim margins—for example, you’ll enjoy an inch more leg room in the front. Overall, the Model X grants drivers and passengers more space, but interior quality is dubious compared to the iX. Furthermore, the iX offers a larger range of materials to choose from, including microfiber and perforated leather, and there are loads of luxury features unavailable on the Model X that the iX can offer, like glass controls and soft-close doors.

Performance and Range

As the iX xDrive45 is a new base model, power is down from what last year’s entry-level iX made. You still enjoy 402 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque, enough to get the iX from zero to 60 mph in a BMW-claimed 4.9 seconds. Not that quick by EV standards. Range varies between 279 and 312 miles per charge, and BMW says the iX can charge from 10 to 80 percent State of Charge (SoC) in 35 minutes with a Level 3 Charger.

The Model X ships with more power than the BMW. The base car makes 670 horsepower and can dash from zero to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds, according to Tesla. Tesla claims a 316-mile range, which isn’t very far off from where the BMW sits. The Supercharger network—which will be a valid option for BMW owners soon—allows the X to charge from 10 to 80 percent in around 20 minutes. Having driven an iX xDrive50 (mechanically almost identical to the xDrive45) and Model X on the street and track, I can confidently say the iX is the more dynamic driver—even if it might be a bit slower from a launch. Body roll is present in both, and both are very heavy SUVs, but the iX offers a lot more communication via the steering wheel and chassis.

Technology and Features

Both the Model X and iX xDrive45 come standard with a dizzy range of technology. Most importantly, driver aids: parking assistants and sensors, blind-spot monitoring, front and rear collision warning, lane departure and driver-monitoring are standard on both. While the Model X recently received updates that added rear cross-traffic warning, it’s important to note that it can’t automatically brake (unlike BMW’s system) and only utilizes a camera, not radar systems. The BMW touts a 360-degree camera system that Tesla lacks. A lot of drivers might also find the complete lack of buttons in the Model X’s interior to be confusing or at least unintuitive—the screen and two multifunction steering wheel buttons control almost every aspect of the experience.

Furthermore, Tesla doesn’t offer Apple CarPlay or Android Auto with its cars. Both are great in-car solutions for people that can’t be bothered to learn the intricacies of a new software system, as they rely more or less on your phone’s processes to run. Both the iX xDrive45 and Model X provide drivers with built-in navigation, voice commands, and app integration. Arguably, the Tesla app has slightly more usability (especially with Sentry Mode), but the two are functionally very similar.

Overall, the Model X and iX xDrive45 run a pretty tight race. But ultimately, we fail to see where the Model X establishes itself as $10,000 more of a car. Not only does the Model X feel less luxurious, it also misses some crucial safety features that the iX can offer. Of course, Tesla does offer Autopilot, but when you consider that’s another $8,000 for tech that’s dubious at best, our opinion isn’t swayed. Therefore, the BMW iX isn’t just the better car—it’s the better value, too.

[Tesla Model X Photos by Tesla, Inc]