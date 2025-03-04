BMW’s iX has been one of the brand’s most interesting electric experiments—high-tech, luxurious, and controversial in design. But until now, the U.S. market lacked an entry-level version that actually made financial sense. Enter the 2026 BMW iX xDrive45, a direct replacement for the iX 40 sold in Europe, now arriving in the U.S. with more power, improved range, and a price cut. Starting at $76,325, the iX 45 undercuts the iX 50 (now called iX 60) by $12,000, making it BMW’s most affordable electric SUV. But is this just a budget-friendly version, or does it bring meaningful upgrades? I had a chance to drive the new iX 45 in Barcelona, back to back with the iX M70.

Refined Design with Subtle Enhancements

The 2026 facelift doesn’t drastically alter the iX’s looks, but there are enough design changes to give it a new life. The kidney grille’s size remains the same, but the graphics are different. While the iX M70 gets horizontal bars in the kidneys, the iX 45 and iX 60 takes a different approach with slanted lines which remind us of the base BMW iX G45. The new, slimmer headlights with vertical LED signatures are the same as on the iX M70 and, once again, it seems to prepare us for the upcoming Neue Klasse design language. At the rear, redesigned bumpers and vertical reflectors give the iX a wider stance. The wheel lineup includes fresh 22-inch designs, but you can order any wheels from 20 to 23 inches in size.

2026 BMW iX xDrive45 Good Improved Range & Efficiency

$12,000 cheaper than the iX 60

Refined Ride & Handling Bad DC fast charging capped at 175 kW

You need to pay for sport seats

Floating center console is still awkward

More Power, Bigger Battery, Longer Range

The 2026 BMW iX 45 isn’t just a new badge—it’s a significant upgrade over the outgoing iX 40. Power jumps to 402 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque, an increase of 82 hp over the previous model. This cuts the 0-60 mph time to 4.9 seconds, a full second quicker than before. But the real headline is range. Thanks to a larger 100.1 kWh battery pack, the new BMW iX 45 now achieves a WLTP range of 490-602 km (305-374 miles), with an estimated EPA range of 312 miles. That’s a 41% improvement over the pre-facelift iX 40.

Charging remains capped though at just 175 kW, meaning a 10-80% recharge takes about 34 minutes—just a minute longer than before, despite the bigger battery. I do wish BMW would have offered the 195 kW from the iX 60 and iX M70 since, in my opinion, charging times are more important than range.

More Efficiency, Smarter Engineering

Since the iX xDrive45 features a larger battery than the outgoing iX 40, BMW has not only increased capacity but also made targeted efficiency improvements to maximize range. The new silicon carbide inverters play a major role, enhancing energy conversion efficiency by about one-third. Additionally, friction-optimized wheel bearings contribute an extra 3 km to the WLTP range, while A-label rated tires help reduce rolling resistance for better overall efficiency. Even the redesigned headlights and bonnet have been aerodynamically refined, adding another 3 km to the vehicle’s total range.

How Does It Drive? A Balanced Approach

The 2026 BMW iX xDrive 45 may be the entry-level model, but it doesn’t feel like a base version on the road. In Sport Mode, the steering tightens up, the throttle response sharpens, and the adaptive suspension stiffens, making the iX 45 surprisingly enjoyable on twisty roads. I’ve only briefly drove the iX 40 in Europe a few years ago, so my memory might not be fresh enough. But this iX 45 feels a bit sportier in the highest setting and seems to hide its weight a bit better.

But it was the Comfort mode that I was mostly interested in. The base and middle variants of the iX lineup (40 and 50) always felt like a Magic Carpet on the road. The air suspension was extremely plush and forgiving, making daily driving effortless and enjoyable. I’m happy to report that the Comfort mode is now even softer absorbing the bumps and potholes with ease.

How was that accomplished? BMW has reworked the suspension tuning due to the extra weight from the larger battery pack. The new suspension calibration provides a more refined balance between comfort and agility. The ride remains softer than in the iX M70, but the body control is well-managed, making it a solid highway cruiser that still feels capable on a backroad.

Regenerative braking remains adjustable, allowing drivers to choose between one-pedal driving or a more traditional braking feel. The torque delivery is smooth and responsive, making highway merges and passing effortless. Compared to the iX M70, which can be brutally fast, the power and torque delivery in the iX xDrive45 is more gradual, delivering a smoother, more balanced experience.

Interior Upgrades – Small Fixes That Matter

Inside, everything is nearly the same, but the seats. Oh, the seats! BMW has finally listened to its customers and are offering proper seats. The newly available, but optional in the iX 45, M Sport seats finally address one of the biggest complaints from previous iX models—flat cushions and poor thigh support. As someone 6’2” (188 cm) tall, I immediately noticed the longer seat base and better bolstering, which keeps you properly supported on long drives.

The hexagonal steering wheel remains in the base models, but you can now option a traditional round wheel, which feels far better for spirited driving. One ergonomic flaw remains—the floating center console. It’s still awkwardly placed, making it a bit of a stretch to grab drinks or small items. BMW likely didn’t want to redesign the entire interior for a facelift (costly), but this is one area that could still be improved.

A More Affordable iX for the U.S.

For many buyers, the 2026 BMW iX xDrive45 is the most logical choice in the lineup. It delivers more range than the iX 60, more affordability than the iX M70, and enough power for daily use. At $76,325, the 2026 BMW iX xDrive45 finally gives U.S. buyers a more affordable entry into BMW’s electric SUV lineup. With a $12,000 price drop compared to the iX 60, and potential federal EV tax credits, it becomes one of the best-value BMW EVs on sale.

If you’re looking for a well-balanced, luxury EV that doesn’t break the bank, this is the one to get. Just make sure to option the M Sport seats—they’re worth it.