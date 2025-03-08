BMW isn’t worried that chasing volume with cars like the 2 Series Gran Coupe will dilute the brand’s prestige. The “F74” has even spawned a long-wheelbase model for China, carrying the “F78” internal codename. The rest of the world gets the standard model, as seen here in new official images from Athens. The automaker’s Greek division highlights a 220 model equipped with the M Sport Package.

The front-wheel-drive compact sedan is dressed in Tanzanite Blue and sits on 18-inch wheels. Alternatively, you can go all the way and opt for a matte paint job and even larger 19-inch alloys. Inside, BMW Greece chose perforated Veganza (artificial leather) with an Oyster (beige) finish. The stitching on the dashboard in M colors is a bit too much for a car with only a three-cylinder engine. The 1.5-liter turbo mill makes just 154 hp. There’s even a lesser 2 Series Gran Coupe 216 variant that makes do with 121 hp.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but we believe the car looks better than the old “F44.” The previous generation had an odd rear end that sat unusually high, while the rest wasn’t that great either. We prefer the predecessor’s interior, before BMW integrated access to most functions inside the touchscreen. Even the signature iDrive controller is sadly a thing of the past.

The 2 Series Gran Coupe isn’t really a cut-price 3 Series since the two sit on different platforms. The latter remains the more sophisticated product in all areas, including the excellent driving dynamics only a rear-wheel-drive car can deliver. BMW does sell a sportier version of the 2er if you spring for the M235, complete with optional compound brakes.

The 2 GC is necessary for BMW as it battles Mercedes and Audi for the global luxury sales crown. The Bavarians came out on top last year when they also transitioned the 1 Series hatchback to the latest generation. With its most affordable cars recently refreshed, the Munich-based automaker is anticipating solid results in 2025. BMW knows it can make more money with larger, pricier vehicles that offer bigger profit margins. However, it’s also aware that the 2 Series Gran Coupe contributes to a positive balance sheet thanks to its higher volumes.

Photos: BMW Greece