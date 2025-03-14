We had to wait until today for BMW to confirm the name of its first modern Neue Klasse model. As previously reported by BMWBLOG, the all-new electric SUV will keep the “iX3” moniker alive for its second generation. Compared to the CLAR-based outgoing model, its replacement will sit on a dedicated platform developed entirely for EVs.

Speaking during the BMW Group Annual Conference 2025, CEO Oliver Zipse also revealed when the camouflage will come off. The world premiere of the production-ready iX3 is scheduled for the IAA Mobility show in early September. Series production will commence before the end of the year at the new factory in Debrecen. BMW has been making prototypes at the plant in Hungary since November 2024. Sales start in 2026.

While BMW didn’t sell the original iX3 in the United States, its replacement has a better chance of reaching the US market. BMW also plans to build the electric crossover in Mexico, but production at the San Luis Potosí site won’t start until 2027. The newcomer, codenamed “NA0,” is expected to spawn a stretched version for the Chinese market. It reportedly carries the “NA8” internal codename and should go on sale shortly after the global model.

Meanwhile, BMW is about to retire the original iX3 “G08.” You can’t configure the first-generation model anymore, so you must settle for whatever’s left in stock. Production at the Dadong factory in Shenyang, China, ends in the second quarter of the year.

The company’s head honcho didn’t go into details about future Neue Klasse models, only mentioning a sedan. BMW will likely call it the i3, and the car will compete in the 3 Series segment when it goes on sale in 2026. Assembly of the electric sports sedan will take place in Munich. Why is the company kicking things off with the iX3 and i3? Here’s what Zipse said:

“We are deliberately starting out in high-volume segments: We want our innovations to have a broad impact, not just in niche segments.”

Source: BMW