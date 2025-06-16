With up to 800 kilometers of WLTP range, BMW aims to eliminate range anxiety once and for all. The figure is even higher in China, where the more lenient CLTC test cycle rates the iX3 at 900 kilometers. In the United States, the revamped electric crossover will offer approximately 400 miles of range, making it one of the longest-range electric vehicles in North America.

BMW is also addressing another key concern for EV owners: charging time. A new video posted on social media shows the 2026 iX3 prototype charging at 403 kW, slightly above the previously quoted maximum of 400 kW. Under ideal conditions, this allows the battery to gain 217 miles (350 kilometers) of WLTP range in just 10 minutes. However, finding a charging station capable of delivering 400 kW is another matter entirely.

The 800-volt electrical architecture more than doubles the maximum charging power compared to the outgoing iX3. The previous CLAR-based model reached a peak of just 150 kW and could add only 62 miles (100 kilometers) in 10 minutes. The Neue Klasse iX3 also features a switch from prismatic to cylindrical battery cells, increasing energy density by 20%. Its predecessor managed only 460 kilometers of WLTP range per charge.

While the Instagram clip is impressive, it’s worth noting that the new iX3 won’t sustain 400 kW charging continuously. The system can maintain the peak rate for approximately 3-5 minutes before gradually tapering off. Even so, a 20-minute session can charge the battery from 10% to 80%. In the U.S., BMW will equip the iX3 with a native NACS connector, enabling seamless access to Tesla Superchargers and the IONNA network without the need for an adapter.

Beyond the upgraded battery and charging system, the iX3 is finally gaining xDrive. Unlike its rear-wheel-drive predecessor, the new version will feature a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup. BMW is likely to offer a single-motor RWD configuration as well, and logic tells us it’ll be the most efficient of the lot.

Full details will be revealed in early September when BMW unveils the iX3 at the IAA Mobility Show in Munich. Production at the Debrecen plant in Hungary is expected to begin near the end of 2025. The U.S.-bound versions are due sometime next year.