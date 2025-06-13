BMW is changing its infotainment system, again. Although iDrive 8/8.5 and iDrive 9 are still relatively new, it won’t be long before the 2026 iX3 becomes the first model to feature iDrive X. Even from this prototype, it’s clear that upcoming dashboards will undergo significant changes to accommodate the new setup. Taking center stage is a large 17.9-inch touchscreen. But why is it angled like that?

During a test drive event at the company’s Miramas proving ground in southern France, we spoke with Carl Frederic Cohrssen, BMW’s Head of Customer Management, User Interaction & Experience. He explained that the screen’s tilt toward the driver serves a functional purpose: access to frequently used functions is located on the left side of the display. This placement makes it easier to reach the infotainment system, since your right hand naturally rests near the screen.

Despite the wealth of features packed into the system, navigating iDrive X won’t involve diving through endless submenus. BMW says it relied heavily on customer feedback to streamline the interface and reduce the number of screen taps required. However, climate controls are now fully integrated into the touchscreen.

But not everything has migrated to the screen. The steering wheel still houses numerous buttons, and there are several physical controls between the seats. While much of the prototype’s interior was covered, BMW did leave some key buttons exposed. Controls for the parking brake, hazard lights, and front and rear defrosters are visible, along with a volume dial. You’ll also spot a small gear selector, but the start/stop button is gone.

Additionally, the driver’s door retains traditional window and mirror switches, as well as lock/unlock buttons. You can also see the stalks behind the steering wheel, proof that digitalization hasn’t eliminated every old-school control. But yes, screens have largely taken over. Even though the digital instrument cluster is gone, it’s been replaced by the Panoramic Vision, which extends across the right side of the dashboard.

The final bits of camouflage will come off in early September, when BMW officially unveils the production-ready iX3 “NA5” at the IAA Mobility Show in Munich.