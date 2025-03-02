The only thing better than buying a new M5 Touring is choosing the vehicle collection service provided by the BMW Welt. If we were to sign on the dotted line for a G99, we’d undoubtedly splurge on having the opportunity to take delivery straight from BMW. It costs €960 for the Premium Package, but there are more expensive options. There’s the €1,320 Exclusive package, on top of which you can add the €249 Highlight Exclusive Privacy. You can check out all the details about the three options here.

Deliveries of the M5 at the BMW Welt kicked off back in November. One of the latest cars to change hands is this G99. The owner of this Touring with German plates opted for an Individual color by getting San Marino Blue Metallic (“B51” codename). No fewer than 150 colors are available for the seventh-generation M5, plus an assortment of M Performance Parts. However, this build keeps things simple by retaining the standard look.

How popular is the new M5 in its first months on the market? BMW swears the G90/G99 is already a roaring success. That’s despite the controversy generated by the curb weight and the styling. A couple of weeks ago, M CEO Frank van Meel told Australian magazine Carsales: “We already have increased our production capacities a couple of times and still the demands are increasing, and some very big markets are already sold out for the first half-year so actually, now we are quite happy.”

But things are moving fast in the BMW world. The M division is already testing an M5 Life Cycle Impulse. A prototype of the LCI was spied a couple of weeks ago, hiding a redesigned front fascia with Neue Klasse cues. The test car seen in Arjeplog, Sweden, likely hid some changes at the rear. Presumably, the interior had the iDrive X with a large central touchscreen and the Panoramic Vision pillar-to-pillar projection tech.

One question arises: should you buy the current car or wait for the facelift? We’ve heard through the grapevine that the LCI is coming with the vehicles manufactured from March 2027. That’s still two years away, so it’s understandable why some people are unwilling to wait.

Source: BMW Welt / Instagram