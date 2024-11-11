It’s almost the middle of November, so M5 deliveries are finally underway. BMW is not only shipping cars to dealers but also to the BMW Welt where buyers come to collect their prized possessions. Carrying German license plates, one of the first G90s purchased by a customer with the vehicle collection program has changed hands.

Echoing the press shots, this seventh-generation M5 is finished in Frozen Black, a matte finish from the Individual catalog. It also happens to have the optional carbon fiber roof, side mirror caps, and trunk lid spoiler. It’s not exactly like the press car highlighted by BMW since it’s missing the carbon-ceramic brakes with their gold calipers. Instead, it has the standard compound brakes with red calipers. Alternatively, you can opt for blue or black.

The 951 M wheels feature an all-black finish here, but they are also available in a two-tone look. A different design, called 952 M, comes exclusively in bi-color. If you’d rather keep things simple, a classic silver finish is sadly not available. The smaller M2, M3, and M4 now have the traditional silver wheel for the 2025 model year. Here’s hoping the M5 will follow suit in the not-too-distant future.

Hopping inside, this M5 gets the Red/Black Merino leather upholstery and carbon fiber trim on the dashboard and door cards. For now, BMW isn’t selling the sports sedan with carbon bucket seats, not even as an option. However, an M5 CS or something to that effect should address this issue later in the life cycle.

It’ll be interesting to see how many people are still going to buy the sedan now that the wagon has returned. With America getting the M5 Touring G99 as an alternative to the Audi RS6 Avant, Bavaria’s super wagon will cannibalize sales of the G90. BMW projects the biggest markets for the long-roof model will be Germany, the US, the UK, Canada, and Switzerland.

Source: BMW Welt / Instagram