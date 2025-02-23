The BMW iX has received a fairly significant facelift, and at the top of the lineup sits the first-ever BMW iX M70 xDrive, replacing the previous iX M60. While our full driving impressions remain under embargo for a few weeks, we can share exclusive images of the refreshed electric SUV, showcasing its new styling, inside out.

Distinctive M Performance Design

While design remains subjective, BMW has worked to ensure the iX M70 stands out from the rest of the iX lineup. The M Performance model features a unique kidney grille with vertical bars, an M badge, and more dynamic styling cues. Standard on the M70 are exclusive 22-inch alloy wheels, while even larger 23-inch wheels are available as an option.

For those seeking an even bolder presence, BMW offers the M Sport Professional Package across the iX range, which includes dark M Shadowline headlights and rear lights. However, the iX M70 comes standard with these elements, further distinguishing itself with an M logo, black exterior mirror caps, and its own exclusive M alloy wheels.

Significantly Improved Seats

Perhaps the most impactful upgrade inside the 2026 BMW iX is the redesigned seats. In previous models, the seat bases were too short for taller drivers, offering minimal thigh support. BMW has addressed this complaint with the new seats, which provide improved bolster support and more extensive adjustment options, including backrest width and lumbar support.

The iX M70’s standard seats feature a combination of Atlas Grey/Black microfibre and Sensatec upholstery with M-specific stitching and the signature BMW M tri-color accents. Optional upgrades include Amido natural leather or Castanea natural leather for those seeking a more luxurious feel.

Premium Interior and M-Specific Enhancements

Stepping inside the iX M70, BMW has infused the cabin with exclusive M elements. Standard features include an M leather steering wheel, a two-tone instrument panel with the M logo, Dark Silver trim finishers, an anthracite headliner, and high-gloss black accents on the center console. The M70 is the only model in the lineup to receive a round steering wheel with a distinctive red 12 o’clock marker.

Pricing and Availability

Despite these notable upgrades, BMW has not increased the starting price of the 2026 iX M70. The high-performance electric SUV will retain the same $112,675 base price as its M60 predecessor. Production of the refreshed iX lineup, including the M70, will begin in March 2025 at BMW’s Plant Dingolfing in Germany, with deliveries expected to start in the second quarter of the year.

The 2026 BMW iX will be available in a diverse range of colors, including Arctic Grey Blue Metallic, Frozen Deep Grey, Frozen Pure Grey (available in June), Tanzanite Blue (arriving in April), Dune Grey, Aventurine Red, Carbon Black (with the M Sport Package), and Frozen finishes exclusively with the M Sport Package and M Performance Automobiles (MPA). Additional options include Mineral White, Alpine White, and Sophisto Grey (for the iX xDrive45 only), along with Black Sapphire and Storm Bay, while Space Silver joins the lineup in July.