The BMW iX launched in 2021 as BMW’s first purpose-built EV SUV. Nearly every year since has seen small tweaks and changes to improve on it. Now, BMW has opted for a true refresh, bringing new exterior design elements, options, and – perhaps most notably – drastically improved performance. So how does it stack up against the old model, exactly? We place ‘em side to side to see for ourselves.

Exterior Design

The new BMW iX gets tweaks that, overall, should make the SUV look a little bit more like the rest of the current BMW lineup. Narrowed headlights with new lighting signatures, like those you’ll find on the new M3 and M4, pair with a revised front grille to make it a little less ‘alien’ than the current version. Don’t worry – the grille still self-heals. It also lights up, standard on the M70 trim.

Instead of one grille, there are two now. The lesser models – xDrive45 and xDrive60 – get a new kidney grille design which aligns with the one on the base X3. It’s the same size as before, but the “slats” are now slanted forming a “V”shape and aligning with the angle of the double LEDs.

Around the back, the new BMW iX has a redesigned rear apron, and the M70 gets a new integrated diffusor. You’ll see that diffusor elsewhere in the lineup, too – any iX that is optioned with the newly-available M Sport Package. New 21-inch and 22-inch wheel designs are available, also as part of the new package, as are massive 23-inchers. This is, of course, doubly notable because there hasn’t actually been an M Sport Package available for the iX unless you step up to the M Performance model (at least, in the US).

Finally: paint. BMW brings some real fan favorites to the new BMW iX. Metallic paint options new for the 2026 iX include classic shades like Carbon Black, Tanzanite Blue, and – what we can only imagine is similar to Space Gray – Space Silver. Arctic Race Blue, Dune Grey, Frozen Deep Grey, and Frozen Pure Grey also join for the newest model year. Excellent changes all around that make the new BMW iX stand out even more than last year’s model.

Interior Design

The BMW iX has always had a pretty unique interior layout, and that trend contiunues with the newest model. A lot stays the same, but there is one pretty important addition. The M Sport Package now allows you to opt for special M seats, an anthracite headliner, and M pedals.

BMW is also offering three distinct interior themes, referred to as “versions.” Dubbed Atelier, Loft, and Suite, They’ll combine pre-existing upholstery and colors into their own unique vibe – i.e., the Suite version touts leather all over the cabin and Amido or Castanea upholstery. BMW has also added new options like walnut wood trim to the new iX. Again, the new changes are all welcome.

Performance

The iX’s new looks are joined by enhanced capabilities under the sheet metal, too. The new BMW iX xDrive45 takes the place of the xDrive40, boasting 300 kW/408 horsepower and 700 nM/516 pound-feet of torque. Last year’s numbers? 240 kW/326 horsepower and 630 nM. Across the board, power rises, with the iX xDrive60 now offering 400 kW/544 horsepower (up from 516) and the new range-topping iX M70 supplying drivers with a blistering 485 kW/659 horsepower and 811 pound-feet of torque.

Since the BMW iX is electric, there’s a little bit more to the ‘performance’ metric than just speed and power. Range matters, too. There, the new iX handily outshines older models. When tested via European WLTP standards, the new iX xDrive60 can travel up to 701 kilometers (435 miles) on a full charge. And the changes across the lineup are similarly impressive. It’s starting to look like the newest iX is definitely going to be the best one yet.

Technology

With huge steps forward almost everywhere else, you might expect the new BMW iX to also tout some wild new tech. You would, in fact, be mistaken. BMW upgraded the iX to iDrive 8.5 with QuickSelect for the 2024 model year. It’s the same system you’ll see in the new BMW iX. Things stay the same as they ever were here, but the new iX still offers Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, navigation, an AR-infused head-up display, navigation, and more.

The new BMW iX is a massive leap forward for the model. It’s cool to see how far it has come in just a few short years. The tuned-up performance, combined with aesthetics that bring it a little bit more in-line with the rest of the BMW lineup, will hopefully make this EV even easier for drivers to love. We know it’s working for us! Now, imagine what BMW could’ve done with the original i3…