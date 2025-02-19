The iX is considered the ugly duckling of BMW’s ever-growing SUV lineup. We genuinely think some people will have a change of heart now that the Life Cycle Impulse is officially out. The recently launched LCI doesn’t bring the drastic changes we’ve seen on the facelifted X7. There are no unusual split headlights here, but the lights are all-new and look modern.

New images show the iX xDrive60, a replacement for the old xDrive50 sold during the model’s pre-facelift years. Since the photos come straight from BMW, it’s no surprise we’re dealing with a high-end build. The most noticeable upgrades are outside, where the body wears the M Sport Package Pro and a matte Individual paint. The Frozen Pure Grey metallic finish and the sportier-looking body are new on the iX.

Speaking of options the pre-LCI model didn’t have, the iX xDrive60 shown here has stately 23-inch wheels. We’re generally against supersized alloys, but having such large wheels makes sense aesthetically when the vehicle is this large. However, you’re sacrificing some of the ride comfort and efficiency, not to mention having to pay extra. The aerodynamically optimized “1028” Individual set costs a steep €2,200 in Germany, where that swanky paint adds €3,750 to the final bill.

The iX was one of the last BMWs without an illuminated grille option. BMW is making things right by introducing the pompously called Iconic Glow option. Since this iX xDrive60 has the M Sport Package Pro rather than the non-Pro version, the jumbo-sized kidneys are darker here. Both packages borrow the front and rear bumper designs from the flagship M70.

Hopping inside, there’s a lot to talk about. BMW built this iX xDrive60 with M Sport Black/Atlas Grey artificial leather. Look closer, and you’ll notice the German luxury brand sneaked in an M logo on the passenger side of the dashboard. BMW fitted its largest zero-emission SUV with a panoramic glass roof and the new M Multifunction front seats. It even has soft-close doors and four-zone automatic climate control.

This iX xDrive60 has all the fixings, from adaptive two-axle air suspension to rear-wheel steering. The interior still looks as modern as it did four years ago when the vehicle debuted, and the LCI builds on an established recipe. Beyond the extra customizations, the new seats are the real upgrade. BMW has, therefore, addressed one of the main complaints people had about the old model. Of course, the hardware improvements brought by the mid-cycle facelift represent the most significant advantage versus the old iX.

