BMW’s first electric M3, known as the iM3 (project codename ZA0), is slated for a 2027 debut. Built on the forthcoming NA0 i3 platform launching in 2026, the iM3 will join the 3 Series family as a high-performance electric sedan. Initial models are expected to deliver around 670 horsepower, with higher-powered versions likely to follow. Although BMW has teased future quad-motor EVs exceeding 1,300 horsepower, the iM3 will launch at a more approachable performance level. It’s still unclear whether this base version will send the power to two or four wheels.

The Heart Of Joy

The future M3 electric car will make use of BMW’s Heart of Joy. During a conversation last year with Frank Weber, BMW Board Member and Development, we learned more about this innovative system which promises to redefine the driving experience in all future BMW electric vehicles. The “Heart of Joy” marks a significant milestone for BMW, as it combines powertrain software and driving dynamics into a single, unified system.

BMW’s new centralized software architecture significantly reduces latency by integrating all functions and sensors within a single, unified stack. Unlike traditional setups that rely on multiple Electronic Control Units (ECUs) linked through a bus system—where delays of up to 10 to 20 milliseconds are common—this streamlined system, called the “Heart of Joy,” reduces latency to as little as 1 millisecond.

BMW’s Head of Research and Development highlights that this tenfold increase in processing speed directly enhances vehicle performance and responsiveness, offering noticeable improvements in driving dynamics. These gains are especially beneficial on both racetracks and winding roads. With this approach, BMW M is committing fully to electrification, aiming to extend similar advancements to models like the upcoming iX3M, codenamed ZA5, arriving in 2026.

Combustion-Powerd BMW M3 Coming in 2028

Thankfully, BMW won’t abandon its iconic ICE M3. In a recent interview, BMW M CEO Frank Van Meel confirmed that a new combustion-powered M3 (codename G84) is in works, but the M boss refrained from giving more details. What our sources tell us is that the G84 M3 will enter production in July 2028.

Specifics around the design of the car and its powertrain are still under wraps, but sources hint – as we reported last month also – the upcoming G84 M3 will include a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, combining a 3.0-liter inline-six engine with an electric motor integrated into the transmission.

With Neue Klasse cars just around the corner, we expect BMW to give us a chance to sample the Heart of Joy in the near future, so stay tuned for some exclusive reports!